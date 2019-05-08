'The Goldbergs' star Hayley Orrantia opens up about ex-boyfriend who stole from her

Hayley Orrantia is still healing after being betrayed by her ex-boyfriend.

The singer and actress opened up about the emotions she went through after discovering Brandon Pelletier, a former Marine with whom she was in a relationship for over a year, was stealing money from her.

They first met on the set of her ABC show "The Goldbergs" when he visited as part of a veteran tour group. Orrantia was immediately drawn to him. “He was handsome and charismatic and able to draw the attention of the room," she told People magazine.

The 25-year-old admitted she was deeply in love with the 32-year-old and thought they would get married one day, but everything changed when she found out he stole almost $9,000 from her.

“It was heartbreaking,” she confessed.

Orrantia's bank made her aware of Pelletier's theft after multiple withdrawals. He also racked up fraudulent charges on credit cards. She confronted him and then filed a police report after which he was taken into custody and released on bond.

“He didn’t spend any time in jail, but he has to pay me restitution,” Orrantia revealed. “So I got that. I kept asking myself, ‘Why do I need to do this?’ And really it’s for myself. It’s the fact that I’ve always been a truth teller.”

To help cope with the events and grieve, Orrantia turned to her music and kept writing new songs.

“It’s taken a lot of therapy and a lot of time to reevaluate how to trust people, how to trust myself to know the difference between a person with good intentions and a person with bad intentions,” she said.

Her latest EP, "The Way Out," will be released on May 24.