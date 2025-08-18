Gladys Knight fires back at son's abuse claims with legal threats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gladys Knight denied claims her son made over the status of her well-being.

The "Midnight Train to Georgia" singer’s son, Shanga Hankerson, accused Knight's husband, William McDowell, of mental and financial abuse, and told People magazine that he filed a complaint with authorities in North Carolina.

Despite his allegations, Knight, 81, confirmed to Fox News Digital that she's "doing very well" while on the road with Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle and Stephanie Mills as part of "The Queens" tour.

"I'm sorry that my health and performances have been misrepresented," Knight said in a statement. "I want my fans and those concerned to rest assured I am doing very well for someone who has been on stage for three quarters of a century, hard to believe, right?"

She added, "I'm healthy and happy and visiting friends and family these last few months. I'm excited to get back on the road with my sisters and on stage with 'The Queens Tour' – see you soon."

Hankerson told People magazine that he filed a complaint with the Department of Human Services in Buncombe County, North Carolina earlier this month due to what he claimed was McDowell's mental and financial abuse over his mother.

"I did my best to give [McDowell] the space to play the role of husband and do what was in my mom’s best interest, and he has not done that," Hankerson said. "Why is she working? Why is she in this situation where she’s being made to believe that she has to work like this? That’s really my issue with it."

Shanga, 49, is Knight’s son with music executive Barry Hankerson. Knight married her third husband, William McDowell, in 2001.

The music legend's publicist doubled down against accusations that Gladys was unwell, and told Fox News Digital that the allegations were "unfounded."

"Gladys and her team are greatly saddened by Shanga's unfounded allegations, especially as he has had no substantial contact with her," Laura Herlovich said. "She has not been on tour since June 1st and can't wait to begin touring again in September."

Herlovich added, "At this time our lawyers have no choice but to explore any and all legal remedies due to Shanga's defamatory comments."

Hankerson told People magazine, "They can say what they want. If her health has been misrepresented then supply evidence of reliable and verifiable, expert medical opinion that will stake their practice and reputation on their claim to the contrary."