Gladys Knight reveals that she had stage 1 breast cancer but is now 'cancer-free and grateful'

Gladys Knight has revealed that she suffered from breast cancer and spoke with the late "Queen of Soul," Aretha Franklin, about their common struggles with the ill-fated disease.

The singer told WDIV while attending a memorial service for Franklin on Thursday she and the Queen of Soul, who died of pancreatic cancer on August 16, bonded over their mutual illness but clarified in statement released by her rep, Jay D. Schwartz, that the two did not have the same type of cancer.

"I'd like to clarify that Aretha and I discussed both of us having cancer, mine was stage 1 breast cancer and hers was pancreatic," Knight revealed to Fox News. "Due to early detection, I am cancer free and grateful for that. It is unfortunate that on a day we should be celebrating Aretha's life and massive contribution to our world, a reporter who did not relay accurate information has missed the message. I send my love to the entire Franklin family and my gratitude to them for sharing such an extraordinary person with us."

Knight also spoke about her illness with Us Weekly on Monday.

"We all have our days," the 74-year-old told the magazine at the USTA Foundation Opening Night Gala on Monday. "I mean, we have absolutely no control over that. The Lord tells us where we are going and tells us when we are coming."

She continued, "So I’m not overly upset about it, and he knows how much each one of us can bear, and he calls us home with those things in mind. That’s the way I feel about it, because he loves us like that."

Franklin's golden casket was officially closed on Friday morning as friends and family members gathered around to say their goodbyes.

Dignitaries and celebrities alike filled Detroit's Greater Grace Temple Friday morning in a funeral that was fit for the "Queen of Soul."

Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Tyler Perry, Whoopi Goldberg, Stevie Wonder, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Faith Hill, T.D. Jakes, Jennifer Holliday, Jesse Jackson, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Rep. Maxine Waters, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan were all spotted.

