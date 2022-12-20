Gisele, Olivia Wilde, Taylor Swift: Hollywood stars reveal their best revenge dresses after breakups

Gisele Bündchen returned to the red carpet for the first time since divorcing ex-husband Tom Brady earlier this year, and she certainly made a statement in what has become better known as the revenge dress.

Bündchen, 42, looked simply stunning wearing a sparkling gold Reinaldo Lourenço gown for her first solo appearance post split from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. The couple dated for 16 years and were married for 13 before announcing the decision to end their marriage in October.

Her dazzling debut at Vivara's 60th anniversary in São Paulo, Brazil, last week, followed in a long tradition of prominent power players who know there is nothing better than getting back at an ex by looking and feeling your best.

Brady originally announced he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons on Feb. 1. However, just 40 days later, the Super Bowl-winning football player said he was not retiring after all, much to her dismay.

"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present," the Brazilian supermodel said in the October edition of Elle magazine.

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Olivia Wilde has remained tight-lipped about the end of her relationship with Harry Styles. The couple called it quits in November after dating for nearly three years.

Wilde, 38, and Styles, 28, met while working on her sophomore directorial project, "Don't Worry Darling," and went public with their relationship a few months later when he officiated the wedding of his manager in January 2021.

Shortly after their breakup, Wilde rocked a sheer black lace Dior dress to the People's Choice Awards.

She cinched the gown at the waist with a massive black leather belt featuring a gold buckle, and she wore a pair of towering heels to match.

Following a particularly rough romantic year, Taylor Swift stepped on stage at the CMA Awards in 2016 wearing a sheer gown by Julien MacDonald.

The 33-year-old singer ended her relationship with DJ Calvin Harris before summer and had recently split with actor Tom Hiddleston when she presented Garth Brooks with Entertainer of the Year.

In 1994, the late Princess Diana practically coined the phrase "revenge dress" when she stepped out in a little black dress on the same night her estranged husband, Prince Charles, admitted on national television that he had been unfaithful during their marriage.

The Princess of Wales made a statement wearing a fitted, black, off-the-shoulder Christina Stambolian dress to a gala after Charles confirmed in an ITV documentary he had an affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Mariah Carey famously showed some skin at the MTV VMA’s in 1997 following the end of her marriage with Tommy Mottola.

Carey rocked a black crop top with a matching skirt which had thigh-high slits as she walked the red carpet as a single woman after gaining independence from the Sony Music executive.

Jennifer Lopez sported a bright orange Michael Kors dress at the Golden Globes in 2004 shortly after her first engagement to Ben Affleck ended.

The "Jenny from the Block" singer rebounded almost 20 years later and married Affleck in Las Vegas in July.

After dating for 13 years, Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant amicably broke up in 2000. Grant, 62, is the godfather of Hurley's son Damian, 20, whom she shared with the late American businessman Steve Bing.

The British actress stepped out weeks after their split wearing a metallic gold gown with a plunging neckline.

Following her tumultuous split from Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart went to Paris Fashion Week in style.

The "Twilight" star wore a strapless lace jumpsuit with heels at the Zuhair Murad show after taking the Chanel front row by storm in black hot pants.

Bella Hadid walked the Victoria's Secret runway in 2016, for its now-defunct annual fashion show. At the time Hadid's ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, was tapped to perform.

After the show, the 26-year-old supermodel rocked a shimmering, see-through Julien Macdonald dress for the after-party.