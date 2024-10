Hours after news broke that Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente were reportedly expecting their first child together, the supermodel's ex-husband, retired NFL legend Tom Brady, had something to say on his Instagram.

Brady, who is no novice at posting cryptic Instagram stories that usually coincide with breaking news about himself, shared a photo of a sunset.

He chose the emotional Fleetwood Mac track, "Landslide" as background noise, although the very telling lyrics were projected onto the picture: "Oh mirror in the sky / What is love? / Can the child within my heart rise above? / Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?"

He added three red hearts above the lyrics.

A representative for the seven-time Super Bowl champion did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Yesterday, news circulated quickly that the Brazilian beauty was pregnant. "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," a source told People magazine in a statement.

Rumors that Bündchen and Valente, a jiu-jitsu professor from Brazil, were involved spread around the time of Bündchen's divorce. A month after she and Brady were legally divorced, she and Valente were spotted on a trip to Costa Rica. News outlets reported they were on a date.

"This is the kids' and Gisele's longtime martial arts teacher. There's no truth to any dating rumors," a source told Fox News Digital at the time. "The photos were not taken on a romantic outing, but rather a trip to their home in the Central American country," they added.

The insider explained that cropped out of the photographs of Bündchen and Valente was another adult, Jordan, a home school teacher to Bündchen's children, Benjamin and Vivian, both of whom she shares with Brady. Valente is the children's physical educator. In total, there were six adults and eight children on the trip.

In March, Bündchen, 44, provided insight into her new relationship in a conversation with The New York Times.

"This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first," she told the outlet, although she did not name Valente directly. "It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."

In the same interview, the model refuted claims that she had cheated on Brady, 47, with Valente, 36.

"That is a lie," she stated. "This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful," Bündchen added.

"They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified," she told the outlet of women combating the adulterous label. "No one really knows what happens between two people, only the two people in the relationship."

