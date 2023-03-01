Gisele Bündchen shares tips for when 'life gets challenging': 'Remember that the sun rises everyday'

Gisele Bündchen reflected on when "life gets challenging" this week in a candid social media post, saying there’s always another opportunity to "do better" each day.

"Being healthy is more than a clean diet and exercise. It’s about our attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts and actions," the supermodel, 42, wrote in an Instagram post along with a photo of her doing yoga on the beach. "When life gets challenging always remember that the sun rises everyday bringing a new opportunity for us to try again and do better."

She added that life can get "intense out there" and it’s easy to be "distracted by the noise."

"Awareness is key," she concluded. "What energy you are nurturing? Remember, we are the co-creators of our own reality, what we believe we create!"

Bündchen and Brady have both been focusing on their children since filing for divorce at the end of October.

The former Victoria's Secret model has shared several messages about mindfulness along with photos of her with their two children and her native Brazil since the divorce.

"The quieter you become, the more you can hear," she quoted in a January post accompanying a photo of her doing yoga in a wooded area.

"Recharging with my little ones in the country of my [heart emoji]!" she wrote in a pre-Christmas post with a carousel of photos of holiday beachside fun with Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

Last month, she also shared photos of herself at Brazil’s Carnival celebration, writing, "It was so special to return to Carnival and honor this beautiful celebration of our Brazilian culture."

The supermodel "has been working a lot and just loves it. She really is in such a good place," a source told People magazine last month.

Last month, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL.

"I’m retiring — for good," the seven-time Super Bowl champion said in a video message on his Instagram. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So, I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year."

He continued, "I really thank you guys so much to everyone single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors… I can go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing."

Following his announcement, Bündchen wrote, "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life" on his post.