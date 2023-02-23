Gisele Bündchen appears 'unrecognizable' on new Vogue cover

When you are Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, it is difficult to mask your striking features.

In Vogue Italia's latest cover, Bündchen does just that. Styled to look unrecognizable, the model donned a red Valentino dress, accentuated by bright red hair, red lips and thin red eyebrows.

The March issue is "dedicated to art, its protagonists, enthusiasts and collectors."

Vogue Italia writes of Bündchen's look, "Our cover story is a chromatic journey through the thousand transformations of a woman who, usually portrayed naturally, is almost unrecognizable here."

This is not the first time Bündchen has transformed her look for the magazine.

In 2018, the model was hardly distinguishable, also with red locks and dramatic eye makeup.

At the time, Bündchen said of the shoot, "It’s always fun when I get to play different roles while modeling and feel what [it] is like to look completely different."

Within the spread, the model is photographed in several different looks, including black, blonde and orange hair.

One image depicts a grungier-looking Bündchen, wearing a lace underwear and bra set with a green belt. The look is completed by black thigh-high stockings and a black trench coat. She makes a face, a combination of disgust and rage, while wearing a blunt dark wig.

Another photo from the spread showcases a more natural looking Bündchen in a transparent Dolce & Gabbana mint green slip dress over a bubblegum pink panty and bra.

Since her divorce from ex-husband and seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady, Bündchen has prioritized herself.

Days ago, the model was pictured letting loose in her country of Brazil, celebrating Carnival.

In a series of pictures posted to Instagram, the 42-year-old wrote "It was so special to return to Carnival and honor this beautiful celebration of our Brazilian culture."

