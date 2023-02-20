Gisele Bündchen lets loose during Carnival in Brazil, flaunts toned abs while Tom Brady vacations with kids

Gisele Bündchen exuded happiness while celebrating Brazil's Carnival Sunday, donning a Brahma Beer shirt she made into a crop-top, exposing her rock-hard abs.

The Brazilian supermodel let loose in her homeland, celebrating the festivities with friends, posing on the red carpet, and sipping on a large coconut drink.

Carnival is a multi-day celebration, always beginning the Friday before Ash Wednesday. Bündchen has attended many times over the years.

The 42-year-old's abs were on display as she transformed her regular t-shirt into an off-the shoulder, scoop-neck crop-top. She paired the look with white pants and a thin black belt.

GISELE BÜNDCHEN SHARES SEXY DANCE ROUTINE FOR CARNIVAL AFTER SPLIT FROM TOM BRADY

The look is very reminiscent of Bündchen's outfit from Carnival in 2004, when she styled a red Brahma Beer shirt identically with white pants and a thin red belt.

During this year's celebration, Bündchen was spotted enjoying the parade of the Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel samba school at the Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai, waving to the crowd beneath her.

In one photo, the model is seen holding a large coconut in one hand while enjoying her friends' company as well as the celebrations.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Another photo shows a lively Bündchen pointing at something or someone in the crowd.

The mother of two posted a pre-festival gathering with a large group of friends to her Instagram, expressing her excitement for Carnival while speaking her native tongue of Portuguese.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, were not in attendance, as they are currently on holiday with their father Tom Brady, as well as their older brother and his eldest son, Jack.

Brady, whom Bündchen finalized her divorce from in October after 13 years of marriage, has been posting photos with all three of his children from the ski slopes, among family friends, doing a plethora of snow-like activities.