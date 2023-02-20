Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Gisele Bündchen
Published

Gisele Bündchen lets loose during Carnival in Brazil, flaunts toned abs while Tom Brady vacations with kids

Bündchen and Brady were divorced in October of 2022

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen finalize divorce Video

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen finalize divorce

Fox News legal analyst Mercedes Colwin provides analysis as the power couple's marriage comes to an end.

Gisele Bündchen exuded happiness while celebrating Brazil's Carnival Sunday, donning a Brahma Beer shirt she made into a crop-top, exposing her rock-hard abs.

The Brazilian supermodel let loose in her homeland, celebrating the festivities with friends, posing on the red carpet, and sipping on a large coconut drink.

Carnival is a multi-day celebration, always beginning the Friday before Ash Wednesday. Bündchen has attended many times over the years.

The 42-year-old's abs were on display as she transformed her regular t-shirt into an off-the shoulder, scoop-neck crop-top. She paired the look with white pants and a thin black belt.

Gisele Bündchen's abs were on display while she attended Carnival in Rio de Janeiro. 

Gisele Bündchen's abs were on display while she attended Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.  (Splash News)

GISELE BÜNDCHEN SHARES SEXY DANCE ROUTINE FOR CARNIVAL AFTER SPLIT FROM TOM BRADY

The look is very reminiscent of Bündchen's outfit from Carnival in 2004, when she styled a red Brahma Beer shirt identically with white pants and a thin red belt.

Gisele Bündchen's Carnival look from 2004 nearly mirrored her outfit from almost two decades later.

Gisele Bündchen's Carnival look from 2004 nearly mirrored her outfit from almost two decades later. (ANTONIO SCORZA/AFP)

During this year's celebration, Bündchen was spotted enjoying the parade of the Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel samba school at the Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai, waving to the crowd beneath her. 

Gisele Bündchen seemed joyful while celebrating Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.

Gisele Bündchen seemed joyful while celebrating Carnival in Rio de Janeiro. (Buda Mendes)

In one photo, the model is seen holding a large coconut in one hand while enjoying her friends' company as well as the celebrations.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Gisele Bünchen waved to the crowd beneath her while sipping on some coconut water.

Gisele Bünchen waved to the crowd beneath her while sipping on some coconut water. (Splash News)

Another photo shows a lively Bündchen pointing at something or someone in the crowd.

The mother of two posted a pre-festival gathering with a large group of friends to her Instagram, expressing her excitement for Carnival while speaking her native tongue of Portuguese. 

Gisele Bünchen was spotted looking animated during a Carnival parade.

Gisele Bünchen was spotted looking animated during a Carnival parade. (Splash News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, were not in attendance, as they are currently on holiday with their father Tom Brady, as well as their older brother and his eldest son, Jack.

Brady, whom Bündchen finalized her divorce from in October after 13 years of marriage, has been posting photos with all three of his children from the ski slopes, among family friends, doing a plethora of snow-like activities. 

Tom Brady is spending time with all three of his children on vacation.

Tom Brady is spending time with all three of his children on vacation. (Instagram)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending