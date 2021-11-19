Gina Carano joins cast of Hunter Biden biopic ‘My Son Hunter’

Gina Carano confirmed her casting in the biopic "My Son Hunter" about President Biden's younger son, currently under production.

"The biopic details the scandalous business dealings and lifestyle of Hunter Biden and the corruption that may lead all the way to the White House," the producers described.

According to The Guardian , the script is the fiction debut of Irish documentarians Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer. Robert Davi of "License to Kill" and "The Goonies" will serve as the director. McAleer said "My Son Hunter" will be "'Austin Powers' meets ‘King Lear’ meets ‘House of Cards.’"

Carano will play a secret service agent in the film currently filming in Serbia. She joins British actor Laurence Fox, who is playing Hunter, and "Dynasty" star John James, who is portraying the 46th president.

"She is a world-weary secret service agent present at most of the Biden family’s dodgy dealings. She provides a voice of truth and Sardonic comedy over the absurd dealings of the Biden family and various Chinese, Russian, and Ukrainian oligarchs," said McAleer per Deadline.

"She is present throughout the film – commenting and sometimes narrating the absurd life and party lifestyle of Hunter Biden and the dodgy dealings of his father," the producer added.

"The story, the cast, the crew, the people, this is what makes art great and this is what we’re doing," Carano told the outlet.

"I feel excited to be working with incredible actors, a visionary director and some new found friends as producers," the actress and former MMA star continued.

"The script was instantly intriguing and side achingly hilarious to me, especially after being newly exposed to the political realm in 2020. Robert Davi is someone who reached out to me as soon as I was ‘canceled’ in Feb. 2021. I signed on in support of him and one of my favorite humans, Laurence Fox. They both have always been actors I adore watching and now they both have become my friends and mentors.

"The icing on the cake – she continued – was getting to meet John James, a wildly funny charismatic and lovable human. It is such a pleasure to be on the forefront of groundbreaking story telling."

Carano was let go from the Disney+ series, "The Mandalorian," for a post on social media in which she compared today's political divide to the events in Nazi Germany and conservatives to the Jewish people. She had previously caught backlash for other comments about the coronavirus, the use of gender pronouns, and election fraud.

She said on " The Ben Shapiro Show " back in February 2021 that her intention behind the photo (which has been deleted) was to "bring people together" and to emphasize how "people tearing each other apart." Carano also called out the political double standard she feels exists at the company, which is owned by Disney.

In 2018, "The Mandalorian"s lead, Pedro Pascal, compared undocumented children being held cages at the border to Jews in concentration camps. He wasn't fired.

Carano also recalled how she felt watched while shooting the popular "Star Wars" series. "I'm not the only one that's ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply. I could share a story which would turn things around in the media but I can't because it would sell out a friend... Everyone is afraid of losing their job," she claimed.

Since her firing, Carano now has a movie deal with Shapiro.