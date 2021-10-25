Former ‘Dynasty’ star John James’ to star as President Biden in ‘My Son Hunter’: ‘The script has it all’

John James is set to star as America’s 46th president.

The former "Dynasty" and "The Colbys" star announced on Monday that he will portray President Joe Biden in a new film titled "My Son Hunter" focusing on the 78-year-old’s son, Hunter Biden.

"I’m going to announce that I’m playing the role of Joe Biden in the upcoming film ‘My Son Hunter,’" the 65-year-old shared in a video. "I am especially excited to be working with a wonderful actor, Laurence Fox, who’s going to be playing my son, Hunter. We have some interesting scenes together."

"The script has it all," James continued. "Money, power, greed, sex, drugs and alcohol. That kind of reminds me of ‘Dynasty.’ Anyway, I hope you get a chance to watch our movie. I know you’ll enjoy it."

In September of this year, it was announced that actor Laurence Fox would play Hunter in the film, The Guardian reported. According to the outlet, the script is the debut fiction attempt from married Irish documentarians Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer. Robert Davi of "License to Kill" and "The Goonies" will serve as director.

"My Son Hunter" will explore Hunter’s "dodgy business dealings, party/strip club lifestyle and addiction struggles," noted a press release sent to Fox News.

"Joe Biden is a complex character," said McAleer. "At times he mumbles and stumbles but he also is one the longest serving politicians in Washington who has become very wealthy during his time in public service. John is the perfect actor to portray that complexity."

McAleer said "My Son Hunter" will be "'Austin Powers' meets ‘King Lear’ meets ‘House of Cards.’"

"Joe and Hunter have this strange King Lear style relationship," he claimed. "Hunter can never live up to his fathers’ expectations. And although Joe loves Hunter, he sees him both as an addict who needs help and a business opportunity to be exploited. This conflict is what makes for the great drama."

In April of this year, Hunter’s memoir, titled "Beautiful Things," was released. It centered on the 51-year-old’s well-publicized struggles with substance abuse.

Shooting for "My Son Hunter" begins in Serbia this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.