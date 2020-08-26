Gigi Hadid reveals her baby bump in stunning new pregnancy photo shoot

Gigi Hadid confirmed she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik back in April.

The 25-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a series of stunning black-and-white photos from a secret photo shoot.

Her growing belly was on full display as she posed in a variety of flowing, loose dresses.

"Growing an angel :)" she captioned the pics.

"Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love & well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!" Hadid added.

In July, Hadid told her fans via IG Live, "I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it's been really cute and exciting, and I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say obviously, 'make sure you don't miss it.'"

The Vogue cover star added: "I write in my journal a lot, and I just don't want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and, like, worry about having to like look cute or post something.”

She also thanked her fans for supporting her: "I am so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting just to know that we're all good and safe, and everything's going great and I love you guys. I do appreciate those positive comments."

Hadid spent the majority of quarantine with her family at their farm in Pennslyvania but she and Malik have reportedly recently returned to New York City for her to give birth as she's due in September.

“Zayn and Gigi are really excited and have been loving this experience together,” a source said to E! News. They've also been “reading parenting books" and have "had fun planning the nursery and picking out items together.”