Pregnant Gigi Hadid reveals why she isn't sharing photos of her baby bump

Gigi Hadid opened up about why she isn’t sharing photos of her baby bump during her pregnancy.

Hadid, 25, confirmed in April that she is expecting her first child with singer Zayn Malik.

The model conducted a live stream on Wednesday to discuss her new project with V Magazine and also addressed fans who felt she wasn’t being open about her pregnancy.

GIGI HADID CONFIRMS SHE'S PREGNANT: 'WE'RE VERY EXCITED AND HAPPY'

"I am so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting just to know that we're all good and safe, and everything's going great and I love you guys. I do appreciate those positive comments," she began.

The model continued: "Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic.”

Hadid went on to say her pregnancy “is not the most important thing going on in the world" compared to issues such as the novel coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"That's a reason that I've felt that it's not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends," she explained.

STARS WHO WELCOMED BABIES IN 2020

"Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus — that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that," the model said.

Hadid assured fans that she would share more in the future but that she’s “not rushed to do it.”

"I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it's been really cute and exciting, and I'm trying to document it well because I've heard a lot of people say obviously, 'make sure you don't miss it,'" Hadid said.

GIGI HADID SAYS SHE'LL DO HER 'BEST TO EMULATE' MOM YOLANDA HADID ON MOTHER'S DAY

The model added: "I write in my journal a lot, and I just don't want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and, like, worry about having to like look cute or post something.”

Hadid then gave a quick view of her baby bump and said, “There's my belly, y'all. Like, it’s there.”

Earlier in the month, the model revealed she’s been wearing “really baggy clothing” to conceal her pregnancy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hadid reiterated that on her live stream. She told fans she’s been wearing a lot of linen sets because “they're not so tight, and like it's so f--king hot."