'Ghostbusters' all-female reboot director Paul Feig defends Jason Reitman after sexism backlash

After the director of the upcoming “Ghostbusters” reboot, Jason Reitman, made comments that were taken to be an insult to the 2016 female-led film, its director, Paul Feig, is sticking up for his friend and fellow movie maker.

Reitman took to Twitter to clarify remarks he made on comedian Bill Burr’s podcast shortly after a slew of critics took his comments as a shot at the female reboot that starred Kristen Wiig, Mellissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones.

"Wo, that came out wrong! I have nothing but admiration for Paul and Leslie and Kate and Melissa and Kristen and the bravery with which they made “Ghostbusters” 2016. They expanded the universe and made an amazing movie!"

Feig, the director behind the 2016 movie took to Twitter himself to defend Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman directed the original “Ghostbusters” films.

“Jason was a supporter of mine at a time when I couldn’t get movies made. He has always been a true gentleman to me and a supporter of Ghostbusters: Answer the Call. I can’t wait to see his take on the Ghostbusters universe. Big love and respect to you, Jason. Your fan, Paul.”

As previously reported, fans were quick to condemn Reitman as sexist after an interview he gave on Burr’s podcast. Reitman discussed his previously announced reboot of the franchise and his hopes for it, saying he didn’t want to make the “‘Juno’ of ‘Ghostbusters’ movies” and instead promised a “love letter” to the original franchise.

“I love this franchise. I grew up watching it. I consider myself the first a ‘Ghostbusters’ fan. I was like seven years old when that movie came out and I love it. I want to make a movie for my fellow ‘Ghostbusters’ fans,” Reitman told Burr. “We are, in every way, trying to go back to the original technique and hand the movie back to the fans.”

"1) This is gross 2) I will never understand why--besides the culture-war angle--anyone was so invested in the sanctity of the original. It was freaking *Ghostbusters,* not the Sistine Chapel ceiling! It was... fine! The remake was... fine! 3) This is gross," wrote film critic James Poniewozik, kicking off a slew of online backlash.