Gerard Butler, Morgan Brown enjoy Puerto Rico beach outing

Gerard Butler and his longtime love Morgan Brown were spotted catching some sun on the beaches of Puerto Rico on Sunday.

The "Law Abiding Citizen" actor, 51, was seen in a series of paparazzi snaps shirtless as Brown donned a green two-piece string bikini.

Other photos show the real estate developer playing beach tennis while in another, Butler is seen rocking a tank top and holding his phone as Brown is covered up in a loose white outfit.

Butler and Brown were first linked in 2014 during a Malibu outing, People magazine reported at the time.

GERARD BUTLER FILES $10M LAWSUIT AGAINST PRODUCERS OF 'OLYMPUS HAS FALLEN': REPORT

According to the outlet, the couple dated on-and-off over the next two years before parting ways. In 2016, a source close to Butler told the outlet that "they split some time ago."

The outlet noted that they seemingly rekindled their romance in 2017 when they were photographed together in Tulum, Mexico. But then three months later, Butler told the outlet that he was enjoying being single, adding that dating can be challenging with a high-profile career.

GERARD BUTLER HITS THE WAVES WITH LONGTIME LOVE MORGAN BROWN

The pair had reportedly split in August 2020 after more than six years of dating.

Almost a year later, the revolving couple was seen kissing in May, and just a couple of months later were spotted enjoying another beach vacation.

In July, Butler filed a $10 million lawsuit against producers of his 2013 film, "Olympus Has Fallen," claiming that he is owed at least $10 million in backend compensation from the action film’s profits.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to Variety, the lawsuit alleges that the producers had undervalued domestic and foreign receipts by tens of millions of dollars. The Scottish actor claims in the suit that they also did not report $8 million that went to its own studio executives.