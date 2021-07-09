Gerard Butler hits the waves with longtime love Morgan Brown

Gerard Butler and his longtime love are making a splash this summer.

On Thursday, the actor and his girlfriend Morgan Brown were spotted having a beach day with friends in Malibu, Calif.

While the 51-year-old hit the waves on his board with a pal, the 50-year-old real estate developer and designer worked on her tan. She rocked a neon green high-cut bikini featuring orange and pink detailing, accentuating her freshly sunkissed features.

Butler and Morgan were back on after it was reported in August 2020 that the pair split after more than six years together. At the time, Butler’s rep didn’t comment on the report.

Butler and Brown were originally linked together in September 2014 after a PDA-packed beach date in Malibu, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, the couple dated on-and-off over the next two years before parting ways. In 2016, a source close to Butler told the outlet that "they split some time ago."

The outlet noted that they seemingly rekindled their romance in 2017 when they were photographed together in Tulum, Mexico. But then three months later, Butler told the outlet that he was enjoying being single, adding that dating can be challenging with a high-profile career.

"I have no personal life," he admitted at the time.

It was unclear when they reunited after that. However, Butler did tell the outlet that same year that he wanted to be a father.

"In five years, I want to be in a relationship," he said. "I’d love to have one or two kids – it’s about time."

The "300" star just wrapped filming the upcoming action film "Chase," Variety reported. He currently has several films in pre-production.