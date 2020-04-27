George W. Bush, Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts and more to participate in Call to Unite livestream event

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former President George W. Bush, Oprah Winfrey, and Julia Roberts are among those who will be participating in an upcoming 24-hour global livestream event titled The Call to Unite.

The star-studded Call to Unite is set to kick off Friday evening and will offer performances and conversations about overcoming the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Event organizers are hoping participants can help inspire people to “emerge from this crisis better than when it began.”

Each participant will answer calls in their own way, whether through performing a song, sharing a story, or offering a prayer.

In addition to Bush, Winfrey and Roberts, also expected to participate in the event are Quincy Jones, Jennifer Garner, Common, Maria Shriver, Questlove, Yo-Yo Ma, Eva Longoria, Naomi Campbell, and Alanis Morissette.

The event, which will begin on May 1 at 8 p.m. EST, will be livestreamed at unite.us, as well as on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, LinkedIn and SiriusXM Stars.

