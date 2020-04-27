Jana Kramer says homeschooling amid coronavirus crisis can be 'frustrating': 'It's a lot of deep breaths'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here..

Just like many people around the globe, Jana Kramer's life and career changed drastically when the coronavirus quarantine began.

The 36-year-old singer-actress had just arrived in Canada with her family to shoot a movie when just two days later, production was halted and she was sent home.

Kramer told Fox News that it was a bit of a nerve-wracking experience.

"We were one of the last few productions still filming and it was just kind of one of those things where I was doing what production said and listening to my agent and taking their advice," Kramer recalled of working on the film. "Once we got there and the news started to get worse, it was hour-by-hour, honestly."

Kramer said she started to "feel really uneasy about" production continuing, which is when her agent put in a call to the production company, helping to sway their decision to stop filming.

"Everyone just wanted to make a movie... I was like, "If I can be making money during this and working, I need to support my family,'" Kramer explained. "Once it became hour-by-hour in the news, I started having the worst panic attacks and I was like, 'I want to get out of here.'"

Just 48 hours later, Kramer and her family -- who was with her in Canada -- flew home.

Nowadays, while she may not be wearing her acting hat, Kramer still had another full-time gig, which always has come first: being a mom.

Nowadays, while she may not be wearing her acting hat, Kramer still had another full-time gig, which always has come first: being a mom.

"I feel like the first couple of weeks [of quarantine] was a hard transition because we've had help, we had a nanny and now we don't," she said. "We're normally around the kids a lot, but I think not traveling and really, truly being stuck at home was quite a transition for everybody."

Now, however, Kramer said she, her husband Mike Caussin, and their two kids have been "thriving" in quarantine.

"It's been really great," Kramer said, noting that even when her kids would drive her "up the wall," she's always excited to see them every morning. "We're honestly enjoying it now more because the weather in Nashville is starting to become really sunny and nice and warm, so that helps."

Like many parents, Kramer and Caussin have been doing "anything and everything to keep" Jolie, 4, and Jace, 1, entertained.

Like many parents, Kramer and Caussin have been doing "anything and everything to keep" Jolie, 4, and Jace, 1, entertained.

"Our entire living room looks like an amusement park. We've got a ball pit, my husband made this shantytown out of boxes we've gotten from Amazon, which, of course, we wiped down," Kramer said.

She added that Caussin, 33, a former NFL player, has been enjoying time on a Razor bike, as well as building a fort for the kids.

"It's just mass chaos," Kramer noted, "but it's fun in a weird way. I want to start cleaning it up because I'm getting a little OCD."

As other moms and dads have had to do, Kramer and Caussin also have taken education into their own hands for Jolie, who was in part-time pre-school.

Kramer said she's been trying to work through the alphabet with Jolie, but it's been a tough go.

"It's so frustrating, I was not meant to be a teacher," she admitted. "It's a lot of deep breaths because I'll point to a letter and she'll say the letter right and then I'll go back to it and she'll call it a different letter and I'm like, 'You just said it,' but she can't remember."

Luckily, Kramer has had a partner in Caussin.

"I tell my husband if I would have divorced him, I would have called him back during the quarantine," the singer said. "We would have gotten back together for quarantine because I don't think I could have done it alone."

"It's just mass chaos. But it's fun in a weird way." — Jana Kramer

The singer also said she and Caussin will pass the baton to one another to take "breaks" so they each could have some kid-free time to get some work done.

Needing to rely on one another all day, every day, has led to the pair "overly communicating," Kramer said.

"It's honestly a good thing that we should use when the quarantine ends," she said. "We should continue doing that, to over-communicate and express your needs."

Kramer also said her skills as a parent have leveled up since entering quarantine.

"I actually feel like I'm a better mom when I'm with [the kids] the whole day as opposed to having the nanny come in the middle of the day," she said. "I feel like I'm a more patient mom without the nanny, which seems backward, but we're just accustomed to it."

Aside from spending so much time at home, day in and day out, Kramer said life has been relatively normal.

"The only thing that honestly changed is that we're not doing carryout," she said. "My husband has been cooking and he goes every two weeks to the grocery store and freezes a bunch of meat."

Also a musician, Kramer said she's found it difficult to work on her art from home because her time has been focused on "100 percent kids."

However, on April 17, Kramer was able to release a new single, "Untouchable," now available to stream and download.

The song, a country anthem about finding love, had been years in the making.

"I wrote it about 10 years ago and I was very single and I had just gotten out of a relationship with someone who just left at the first sign of trouble," she recalled. "I just remember being so upset about that and wanting to maybe then hide some of my past so that someone wouldn't leave."

She added, "I realized that's not what I wanted to do and I wanted to find the love that was untouchable."

She added, "I realized that's not what I wanted to do and I wanted to find the love that was untouchable."

Kramer said the song was meant to tell "single ladies" that they could "go out there and find a love that's untouchable and not to settle."

Unfortunately, the quarantine has also restricted Kramer's travel, which has made life as a performer difficult.

"I can't do any shows or travel for work. That's definitely hard," she admitted. "My husband and I are still able to podcast from home, so that's been great."

What she missed most, however, wasn't the traveling -- it's meeting her fans.

"Yes, I hate being away from my family, but I love connecting with fans," she said.

Kramer's also found a way to blow off steam and socialize while still social distancing, too.

"[I go] for a walk six feet apart from my a few of my neighbor ladies," she noted. "We go for walks and it's my time, my husband knows I need it. It's awesome."