George Clooney takes aim at Trump, says he was 'a big goofball’ before politics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

George Clooney claimed political fame changed President Donald Trump.

Clooney, 64, explained he used to be friendly with the Republican politician.

"I knew him very well," Clooney told Variety. "He used to call me a lot, and he tried to help me get into a hospital once to see a back surgeon. I’d see him out at clubs and at restaurants."

"He’s a big goofball. Well, he was," the "Jay Kelly" star said. "That all changed."

KELSEY GRAMMER CALLS TRUMP 'ONE OF THE GREATEST PRESIDENTS WE'VE EVER HAD' AT KENNEDY CENTER HONORS

Despite Clooney's criticism of Trump, the president has seen support from Hollywood A-listers throughout his second term.

"It feels like the rebirth of our nation," Kid Rock said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend" in January.

"There's just this overwhelming sense … you've heard it a million times, that America's back," the "Born Free" singer explained. Kid Rock noted Hollywood has seemed to embrace Trump as the nation's leader since his reelection in 2024.

"Now they feel it's safe to go in the water after dipping their toe in it for four to eight years," he joked. "I mean, welcome to the party, like I've said. Better to have them on board than not," he added.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Carrie Underwood performed at Trump's inauguration. "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," the country superstar said in a statement at the time.

Country star Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany have also made multiple appearances in support of President Trump.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ahead of the start of his second term, Trump appointed three celebrity envoys with the purpose of promoting business in Hollywood.

"It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK – BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!"

He added, "These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP