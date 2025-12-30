Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

George Clooney

George Clooney takes aim at Trump, says he was 'a big goofball’ before politics

'Jay Kelly' star George Clooney says now-President Donald Trump used to call him frequently

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
George Clooney claimed political fame changed President Donald Trump.

Clooney, 64, explained he used to be friendly with the Republican politician.

"I knew him very well," Clooney told Variety. "He used to call me a lot, and he tried to help me get into a hospital once to see a back surgeon. I’d see him out at clubs and at restaurants."

"He’s a big goofball. Well, he was," the "Jay Kelly" star said. "That all changed."

KELSEY GRAMMER CALLS TRUMP 'ONE OF THE GREATEST PRESIDENTS WE'VE EVER HAD' AT KENNEDY CENTER HONORS

George Clooney and Donald Trump side-by-side

George Clooney claims he used to be friendly with President Donald Trump. (Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images, James Devaney/GC Images)

Despite Clooney's criticism of Trump, the president has seen support from Hollywood A-listers throughout his second term.

"It feels like the rebirth of our nation," Kid Rock said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend" in January.

"There's just this overwhelming sense … you've heard it a million times, that America's back," the "Born Free" singer explained. Kid Rock noted Hollywood has seemed to embrace Trump as the nation's leader since his reelection in 2024.

"Now they feel it's safe to go in the water after dipping their toe in it for four to eight years," he joked. "I mean, welcome to the party, like I've said. Better to have them on board than not," he added.

Kid Rock smiles while wearing dark sunglasses and a white hat at the White House.

Kid Rock smiles during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House on March 31. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood sings at Trump's inauguration

Carrie Underwood performs "America the Beautiful" after President Donald Trump was sworn into office on Jan. 20. (Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood performed at Trump's inauguration. "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," the country superstar said in a statement at the time.

Country star Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany have also made multiple appearances in support of President Trump.

Jason Aldean speaks to Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump is seen with Jason Aldean on the last night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Ahead of the start of his second term, Trump appointed three celebrity envoys with the purpose of promoting business in Hollywood.

"It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. 

"They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK – BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!"

He added, "These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!"

