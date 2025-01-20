Jason Aldean declares Donald Trump presidency will be 'new era' for America

Jason Aldean is ready for President Donald Trump's new "era" of politics.

Aldean, who is set to sing a 30-minute set at the Liberty Ball following Trump's inauguration, opened up about the "big day for our country."

"The last few years have been... kind of really divisive and just a lot of stuff going on, and I just hope this is kind of the beginning of a new era for our country and kind of get back on track," the country music star said during an appearance on "CBS Mornings."

"I think the thing with President Trump is, I think he wants to do great things for the American people and the country. And he's a guy that I feel like when he says something, he tries to get it done." — Jason Aldean

Aldean noted that he does "worry" about the state of the country right now, especially as a parent. However, the musician believes that Donald Trump wants to do "great things" in this new era.

"I think the thing with President Trump is, I think he wants to do great things for the American people and the country," Aldean said. "And he's a guy that I feel like when he says something, he tries to get it done.

"He's not just telling you. You know, I feel like a lot of times politicians will just tell you things — just to make it sound good. And I feel like he's a guy that actually wants to go get it done."

Aldean hasn't always been vocal about his political stance, but has publicly supported Trump throughout the years. The country music star liked how Trump "didn't talk like a politician."

"He wasn't that guy. He was a guy that kind of spoke my language and just kind of… put it in layman's terms for me a little bit," he explained on the morning show.

Eight years ago, Trump struggled to enlist stars to be part of the swearing-in and the various glitzy balls that follow. The concurrent protest marches around the nation had more famous entertainers than the swearing-in, which stood in stark contrast to someone like Barack Obama, whose second inaugural ceremony had performances from Beyoncé, James Taylor and Kelly Clarkson and a series of starry onlookers.

Trump’s first inauguration in 2017 featured performances from the Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and 16-year-old "America’s Got Talent" singer Jackie Evancho.

Aldean is a supporter of speaking your mind. He previously faced backlash for his song "Try That in a Small Town," which was well-received by his fanbase, in 2023 after the music video went viral. The song was deemed by some to be pro-violence and pro-gun due to the lyrics and the music video featuring clips from riots along with footage of people burning an American flag.

"People are kind of scared to say something a lot of times out of fear or losing a job or losing friends," the "You Make it Easy" singer previously told Fox News Digital. "Maybe they're not going to get work again or whatever it is. People tend to hop on the side that's just politically correct, and it may be politically correct, but it's not right. Like, it's just not, you know what I'm saying?"

Aldean explained that "Try That In a Small Town," like all of his records, was a way for him to express his feelings creatively.

"I can't go grab my phone, go on Instagram and go off on an almost 30-minute rant about how I feel about all these things," he said. "It's like I do that through music, and that's what it is, and obviously it's struck a chord out there with a lot of people that felt the same way. and the song did well."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.