George Clooney praises wife Amal for work with foundation: 'I couldn't be more proud'

George Clooney opened up about his admiration for wife, Amal Clooney, Thursday night at the inaugural Albie Awards, hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

The actor and his human rights attorney wife stepped out together at the New York Public Library, where he gushed about how much he enjoyed working with Amal to create the event.

"Well we collaborate on everything. We collaborated on twins!" Clooney told PEOPLE. "But you know, this is an exciting one because Amal's gotten journalists out of Egypt, out of Azerbaijan, prisons, out of — all over the world, Myanmar. My father's a journalist. I have a great affinity for them — her mother's a journalist. So it's really exciting for me when she's able to get people who are wrongly accused for doing their job out [of prison]. So, for me, it's just — I couldn't be more proud of my wife."

The Albie Awards, created by the celebrity couple, was named after South African justice Albie Sachs and honor those defenders of justice. Celebrity guests such as Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Dua Lipa, and Bruce Springsteen attended the event.

Sachs also received a lifetime achievement award for his commitment to ending apartheid in South Africa.

GEORGE CLOONEY ON WHY HE WON'T LET AMAL WATCH 'BATMAN & ROBIN': ‘I WANT MY WIFE TO HAVE SOME RESPECT FOR ME'

Earlier in the week, George admitted that he and Amal regretted having their 5-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, learn a foreign language.

During an appearance Wednesday on "CBS Mornings," the couple were asked by host Gayle King what delighted them about their children, adding that "at five, they are very chatty."

"We've made a terrible mistake," the George said. "We taught them Italian."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

George and Amal tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their children in 2017.