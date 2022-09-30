Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

George Clooney praises wife Amal for work with foundation: 'I couldn't be more proud'

George and Amal created the Albie Awards to spotlight defenders of justice

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

George Clooney opened up about his admiration for wife, Amal Clooney, Thursday night at the inaugural Albie Awards, hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

George Clooney praised wife, Amal Clooney, for her humanitarian work.

George Clooney praised wife, Amal Clooney, for her humanitarian work. (THEHAPABLONDE / SplashNews.com)

The actor and his human rights attorney wife stepped out together at the New York Public Library, where he gushed about how much he enjoyed working with Amal to create the event.

"Well we collaborate on everything. We collaborated on twins!" Clooney told PEOPLE. "But you know, this is an exciting one because Amal's gotten journalists out of Egypt, out of Azerbaijan, prisons, out of — all over the world, Myanmar. My father's a journalist. I have a great affinity for them — her mother's a journalist. So it's really exciting for me when she's able to get people who are wrongly accused for doing their job out [of prison]. So, for me, it's just — I couldn't be more proud of my wife."

The Albie Awards, created by the celebrity couple, was named after South African justice Albie Sachs and honor those defenders of justice. Celebrity guests such as Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Dua Lipa, and Bruce Springsteen attended the event.

Amal and George Clooney tied the knot in 2014.

Amal and George Clooney tied the knot in 2014. (THEHAPABLONDE / SplashNews.com)

Sachs also received a lifetime achievement award for his commitment to ending apartheid in South Africa.

GEORGE CLOONEY ON WHY HE WON'T LET AMAL WATCH 'BATMAN & ROBIN': ‘I WANT MY WIFE TO HAVE SOME RESPECT FOR ME' 

Earlier in the week, George admitted that he and Amal regretted having their 5-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, learn a foreign language.

George and Amal Clooney established the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

George and Amal Clooney established the Clooney Foundation for Justice. (THEHAPABLONDE / SplashNews.com)

During an appearance Wednesday on "CBS Mornings," the couple were asked by host Gayle King what delighted them about their children, adding that "at five, they are very chatty."

"We've made a terrible mistake," the George said. "We taught them Italian."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

George and Amal tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their children in 2017.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending