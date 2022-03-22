Amal, George Clooney spotted in Washington D.C. after Ukraine's Prosecutor General says they met

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

George and Amal Clooney touched down in Washington D.C. this week for a special visit.

The Hollywood actor's wife turned heads on Monday when she was spotted exiting the White House after an undisclosed visit.

The human rights lawyer and her movie star husband were seen on Monday at an airport in America's capital. 44-year-old Amal carried a large shoulder bag and wore a fashionable orange jacket, white t-shirt, dark trousers and matching heels.

George was dressed casual in a polo shirt and jeans.

It's unclear what Amal's visit to the White House entailed. The barrister was asked by FOX Business if she was visiting the White House in relation to the refugee crisis amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Over three million people have fled Ukraine as Russia invades, according to the United Nations.

Amal was seen walking solo while leaving the White House. The lawyer paired a black-and-white checkered jacket with black heels for the unknown occasion.

Representatives for Amal did not immediately respond to FOX News' request for comment.

Although Amal has not publicly spoken out about her visit and whether it had anything to do with the ongoing war, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova revealed last week that she had a conversation with the lawyer and professor.

"Amal Clooney stands with Ukraine! Had a conversation with the world-famous British lawyer, specialist in international law and adviser to the ICC Prosecutor. We hope for further fruitful cooperation for the sake of justice and peace in our country," Venediktova wrote on Twitter.

The Prosecutor General shared a screenshot of her video call with George's wife.

Amal specializes in international law and human rights. She recently told TIME magazine that she chose human rights law in order to "help liberate victims."

"I’m responding to what I see happening in the world," she told the outlet . "A world where the guilty are free, and the innocent are imprisoned—where the human-rights abusers are free, and those who report on the abuses are locked up. As a lawyer, I can do something about that. Or I can at least try."

"So my work is focused on trying to help liberate victims and prosecute perpetrators—and by extension, our foundation’s work is trying to really do that at scale and globally."

Amal revealed her larger goal is to "improve the system."

"I’m guided by what I’m really outraged about and what I think I can actually try to influence. And it may be that I can only influence things one case at a time, but ultimately, the plan is always to try and improve the system."

Amal married actor George Clooney in 2014. The two met in 2013 after Amal stopped by the actor's Lake Como home in July 2013 with a mutual friend.

