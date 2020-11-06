Geoffrey Palmer, 'As Time Goes By' and Bond actor, dead at 93

British actor Geoffrey Palmer, known for his work in both film and television, has died at age 93.

The star died peacefully at his home, the BBC reported, citing his agent.

Known for his hangdog expression, Palmer starred as Ben Parkinson in "Butterflies" from 1978-1983 and was also known for roles in "The Pink Panther 2" and the James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies."

The actor co-starred with Dame Judi Dench in the Bond flick, and also in the series "As Time Goes By," reruns of which are still seen in the U.S. on public television.

RAPPER KING VON, 26, FATALLY SHOW OUTSIDE ATLANTA LOUNGE

"Geoffrey was master of comedy, an absolute master," Dench told BBC Radio 4's "Front Row" program. "... I've admired him all my life. How lucky to have been in something with him for so long."

Wendy Craig, who co-starred with Palmer in "Butterflies" told the radio program that "he was just a delight to work with, his timing was perfect."

KEN HURLEY, URIAH HEEP MUSICIAN, DEAD AT 75

The actor was "full of fun" in person despite having a "rather serious face," Craig added.

"When he laughed and when he smiled his whole face lit up, his eyes twinkled," said the actress. "He was always up for a laugh and not a heavy-going serious person at all."

Most recently, he appeared in 2014's "Paddington."

Additionally, he appeared in an episode of "Doctor Who." The series' official Twitter account shared an image of the star in character along with a tribute to him.

'TITANIC,' 'BACK TO THE FUTURE' ACTRESS ELSA RAVEN DEAD AT 91

"We’re sad to report the death of Geoffrey Palmer, who starred in The Silurians, The Mutants and Voyage of the Damned," they wrote, adding a pair of blue heart emojis.

He received similar treatment from the official Twitter account for the James Bond franchise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Geoffrey Palmer, who played Admiral Roebuck in Tomorrow Never Dies, has passed away at the age of 93," they wrote, alongside an image of the star.

Other recent high-profile projects include "The Hollow Crown" and "W.E."

CLICK HERE TO SING UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The outlet reports that Palmer got his start on stage, and rarely gave interviews as his star rose.