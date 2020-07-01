Judi Dench says TikTok videos ‘saved’ her life during quarantine

Judi Dench has been bonding with her 22-year-old grandson, Sam Williams, by filming TikTok videos — which also helped keep her busy during her coronavirus quarantine.

“It saved my life,” Dench, 85, told Channel 4 News in the United Kingdom.

The two perform the TikTok videos remotely to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“I know nothing about TikTok. Sam is the person who is technically minded and who has all the ideas, so he got very strict,” she joked. “He made me do it.”

The “Cats” star also revealed that she’s choreographed some of the dance routines while Williams takes charge with editing.

“I had to rehearse. I had to rehearse all those moves, don’t just think that comes naturally,” Dench said.

The British star also joked, “I hope I’m asked to do more, but of course, I can’t ask for the part” in reference to acting auditions.

Dench, who has an extensive career in theater, said she found love performing TikToks because she’s unable to go see shows.

The Tony Award winner cast doubt that she will be able to go watch shows in public again.

“Will they ever open again? I don’t know,” Dench expressed. “Certainly, I’m sure not in my lifetime.”