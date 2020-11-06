Rapper King Von, 26, fatally shot outside Atlanta lounge

Rapper King Von was shot and killed early Friday morning in Atlanta, Fox News can confirm.

A representative for the Atlanta Police Department told Fox News in a statement Friday afternoon that "It is our understanding Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, was shot and killed during this morning’s shooting."

The spokesperson denied the rumors that Bennett, 26, was "shot and killed by APD officers."

"At this time, our investigators believe Mr. Bennett was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting," the statement continued.

"Additionally, Mr. Bennett was not located at the scene, but arrived at a hospital shortly after the shooting, via private vehicle. The investigation into this incident remains open and very active," it said.

The incident took place outside of the Monaco Hookah Lounge.

Two other people who were involved in the altercation have died, the statement continued, "as a result of their wounds and three others are being treated in area hospitals. The officers were not injured."

Two additional suspects were detained on the scene Friday morning.

Bennett's friend, DJ Akademiks, whose real name is Livingston Allen, paid tribute to the up-and-coming rapper on Twitter.

“It’s with great sadness that I have to confirm that King Von has passed away,” Allen wrote. “I spoke with his manager who luckily has survived being shot and is currently recovering in the hospital. However, Von manager did confirm that Von was shot and did not make it. RIP King Von.

“From my convo with Von manager who survived getting shot, he says it wasn’t the police who killed King Von,” he added. “However, he did say Police did engage in a shoot out with other armed individuals who were there. King Von reportedly was unarmed.”