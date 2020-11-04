'Titanic,' 'Back to the Future' actress Elsa Raven dead at 91

Elsa Raven, an actress known for her roles in "Back to the Future" and "Titanic," has died at the age of 91.

Raven's agent confirmed to Deadline that she passed away on Tuesday in her Los Angeles home.

No additional details on her death were given. She is survived by 15 nieces and nephews.

Born Elsa Rabinowitz, the actress kicked off her career on stage in New York, the outlet reports. She appeared in a number of plays on Broadway including "The Legend of Lizzie."

Raven was also known for playing a real estate agent in "The Amityville Horror," a landlady in "In the Line of Fire" and Gertrude Stein in "The Moderns."

While her role as Ida Strauss in "Titanic" was largely cut from the film, Raven did appear in Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" music video as a woman in a stateroom with an older man as water begins to enter the ship.

In "Back to the Future," she played an activist that urged Marty McFly to "save the clocktower."

She also appeared in a number of soaps, including "General Hospital" as Tugboat Tessie and "Days of Our Lives" as Lucille.

Other television credits include "Seinfeld," "Wiseguy" and "Amen."

Her most recent credit is a 2011 short called "They're with Me," in which she played Great Great Grandma Fanny Feiner. In the same year, she appeared as Mrs. Harrison in "Answers to Nothing."