Missing 'General Hospital' star Lindsey Pearlman dead at 43

Hollywood soap opera actress Lindsey Pearlman – whose family had been looking for her since Feb. 13 when she failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since – is deceased after her body was found on Friday in Los Angeles, Fox News Digital has confirmed. She was 43.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that Pearlman’s body was located after officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue — just south of Runyon Canyon Park — a popular hiking spot among locals and tourists alike.

The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Pearlman and her cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

Pearlman’s husband also confirmed the devastating news on Instagram, writing: "The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken."

Her cousin Savannah Pearlman confirmed the news on Twitter around 3 p.m. local time writing, "UPDATE: I’m deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance."

Lindsey Pearlman has held a recurring role on "General Hospital" and "Chicago Justice."

She also starred in the BET+ title "The Ms. Pat Show" and on the Urbanflix series "Vicious."

A rep for "General Hospital" did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Mariah Haas contributed to this report.