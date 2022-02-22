'General Hospital' star Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death deferred, pending additional tests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities are seeking more information about Lindsey Pearlman's death before a final cause can be made.

The actress was found in her vehicle and pronounced dead on Feb. 18 at 8:35 a.m. in the 7500 block of Franklin Avenue.

An autopsy for Pearlman, 43, was completed, the Los Angeles County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Tuesday.

"She was examined by a physician and a cause of death was deferred," a public information officer from the office said.

The medical examiner's office is requesting more tests and studies into Pearlman's death, a typical occurrence in "deferred" cases, the office said.

Results can take up to eight weeks.

The Hollywood soap opera actress's family had been looking for her since Feb. 13 when she failed to return home and had not been seen or heard from.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that Pearlman’s body was located after officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue — just south of Runyon Canyon Park — a popular hiking spot among locals and tourists alike.

Pearlman’s husband confirmed the devastating news on Instagram, writing: "The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken."

Her cousin Savannah Pearlman confirmed the news on Twitter around 3 p.m. local time writing , "UPDATE: I’m deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance."

Savannah later shared a message about suicide with her followers on behalf of Pearlman's sister.

"Please know that you are never truly alone. Lindsey's sister has asked that we share the National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255. Thank you. #LindseyPearlman," her cousin wrote.

Pearlman held a recurring role on "General Hospital" and "Chicago Justice."

She also starred in the BET+ title "The Ms. Pat Show" and on the Urbanflix series "Vicious."