‘Family Reunion’ actress Jaida Benjamin found safe in LA after going missing

Actress Jaida Benjamin was found early Tuesday morning in Los Angeles after going missing, Fox News can confirm.

"She was located this morning at Colfax Avenue and Ventura Boulevard. She's been located and her family has been notified," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

Jaida's family member posted about her disappearance in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Never thought I’d ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing please help me find her. I can’t breathe," Jocinda Benjamin, who is reportedly Jaida's mother, captioned a photo along with a flyer about the star's disappearance.

Reports on Monday said Benjamin, who stars in "Family Reunion" on Netflix, was last seen on February 19 in the area of Ventura Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. At the time, she was seen wearing a purple crop top, pink jogging shorts and white sneakers.

Jaida's disappearance prompted responses by celebrities. "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards commented on Jocinda's post, writing, "Prayers for your daughter's safe return."

Musician Stevie Mackey replied, "Prayers" with emojis.

Jaida was the second actress to be reported missing in the last month in Los Angeles. Actress Lindsey Pearlman, who starred on "Empire" was also declared missing. She was later found dead. Pearlman was 43.