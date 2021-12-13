Expand / Collapse search
Published

Former 'General Hospital' actor Ingo Rademacher sues ABC over vaccine mandate

The soap star claimed that his application for religious exemption was denied by the Disney-owned network

By Nate Day | Fox News
Former "General Hospital" star Ingo Rademacher has sued the soap's home network of ABC over Its vaccine mandate.

The star, 50, exited the long-running daytime drama in November after refusing to comply with ABC's mandate requiring "General Hospital" employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

Documents were filed by attorney John W. Howard on behalf of the actor on Monday, stating that Rademacher applied for a religious exemption to the mandate but was denied. He is also being represented by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

"I am entitled to a religious exemption against mandatory vaccination for COVID-19 on the basis of my deeply and sincerely held moral belief that my body is endowed by my creator with natural processes to protect me and that its natural integrity cannot ethically be violated by the administration of artificially created copies of genetic material, foreign to nature and experimental," the actor wrote in an email to Disney's human resources team in October, per the suit.

"General Hospital" alum Ingo Rademacher has sued ABC over their vaccine mandate, alleging they denied his applications for religious exemption.

"General Hospital" alum Ingo Rademacher has sued ABC over their vaccine mandate, alleging they denied his applications for religious exemption. (Nick Argo/ABC via Getty Images)

Following the email, Rademacher said he had an interview with the HR department, which was "akin to cross-examination," as the lawsuit puts it.

The suit also alleges religious discrimination on the grounds that ABC is required to adhere to religious exemptions.

Furthermore, the actor also claimed that the vaccine mandate violated his right to privacy.

Ingo Rademacher (right) and Laura Wright (left) in "General Hospital." The actor has appeared in a total of 1,313 episodes of the soap opera, per IMDb, beginning in 1996. 

Ingo Rademacher (right) and Laura Wright (left) in "General Hospital." The actor has appeared in a total of 1,313 episodes of the soap opera, per IMDb, beginning in 1996.  (Nick Argo/ABC via Getty Images)

"This should not be a political issue," the suit states. "There is no need for everybody to get the COVID-19 shot, even if the president demands it."

Fox News has reached out to Rademacher's management and representation, as well as ABC for comment.

Actor Steve Burton also left the show over the mandate, alleging that his "medical and religious" exemption applications were denied.

Actor Steve Burton also left the show over the mandate, alleging that his "medical and religious" exemption applications were denied. (Nick Agro via Getty Images)

Rademacher isn't the only actor to depart the popular soap opera over the vaccine mandate. Longtime star Steve Burton announced in November that he'd also exit the show after he refused to get vaccinated.

The actor also claimed in a statement made at the time that he applied for "medical and religious exemptions" but was denied.

