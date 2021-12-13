Former 'General Hospital' actor Ingo Rademacher sues ABC over vaccine mandate

Former "General Hospital" star Ingo Rademacher has sued the soap's home network of ABC over Its vaccine mandate.

The star, 50, exited the long-running daytime drama in November after refusing to comply with ABC's mandate requiring "General Hospital" employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

Documents were filed by attorney John W. Howard on behalf of the actor on Monday, stating that Rademacher applied for a religious exemption to the mandate but was denied. He is also being represented by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

"I am entitled to a religious exemption against mandatory vaccination for COVID-19 on the basis of my deeply and sincerely held moral belief that my body is endowed by my creator with natural processes to protect me and that its natural integrity cannot ethically be violated by the administration of artificially created copies of genetic material, foreign to nature and experimental," the actor wrote in an email to Disney's human resources team in October, per the suit.

‘GENERAL HOSPITAL’ STAR STEVE BURTON CONFIRMS FIRING OVER VACCINE MANDATE: IT’S 'ABOUT PERSONAL FREEDOM'

Following the email, Rademacher said he had an interview with the HR department, which was "akin to cross-examination," as the lawsuit puts it.

The suit also alleges religious discrimination on the grounds that ABC is required to adhere to religious exemptions.

'GENERAL HOSPITAL' STAR BERGEN WILLIAMS DEAD AT 62 AFTER BATTLING RARE WILSON'S DISEASE

Furthermore, the actor also claimed that the vaccine mandate violated his right to privacy.

"This should not be a political issue," the suit states. "There is no need for everybody to get the COVID-19 shot, even if the president demands it."

'GENERAL HOSPITAL' AIRS TRIBUTE TO JAY PICKETT NEARLY 3 WEEKS AFTER ACTOR'S SUDDEN DEATH

Fox News has reached out to Rademacher's management and representation, as well as ABC for comment.

Rademacher isn't the only actor to depart the popular soap opera over the vaccine mandate. Longtime star Steve Burton announced in November that he'd also exit the show after he refused to get vaccinated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actor also claimed in a statement made at the time that he applied for "medical and religious exemptions" but was denied.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER