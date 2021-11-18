'General Hospital' star Bergen Williams dead at 62 after battling rare Wilson's disease

Bergen Williams, an actress who played the character of Big Alice on "General Hospital," has died. She was 62.

Williams' sister Lynda shared a statement on her Twitter account on Tuesday confirming that the actress died on July 20, 2021.

"Bergen Williams succumbed to the ravages of Wilson's Disease surrounded by loving family. Bergen was a writer, inventor and actress who played Big Alice on the TV soap General Hospital," the statement reads.

Wilson's disease is a "rare, inherited disorder that causes copper to accumulate in your liver, brain and other vital organs," according to the Mayo Clinic.

Lynda continued to update Bergen's account as tributes on Twitter poured in.

Former "General Hospital" actress Kimberly McCullough described Bergen as "an incredible force to be reckoned with." "I'm so sorry to hear of her passing. Blessings to Bergen’s family and close friends," McCullough tweeted.

Her sister Lynda also shared how much Williams enjoyed playing Big Alice on the medical TV series.

"Bergen LOVED her fans and #GH. The response and outpouring of love from fans to her passing has been very heartwarming and would have made her so happy. Thank you!!!" Lynda wrote.

Lynda also used the social media platform to raise awareness about the rare disorder. She claimed that drugs that treat Wilson's disease can cost around $50,000 per month. Williams eventually got "disability which covered the costs of her WD drugs…but only after her liver, kidneys & nervous system suffered without the copper chelating medicine," Lynda wrote.

Lynda said it "saddens" her that "General Hospital" didn't allow Williams' character to get the disease. "It would have been great drama, comedy & important to Bergen to raise awareness of WD. They gave Alice a heart transplant, why not WD? I think Bergen would still be alive had they had the vision & heart to do that."

Big Alice was the live-in housekeeper of the Quartermaine family on the ABC show. The character also was a professional wrestler known as The Dominator.

Williams appeared in episodes until 2015, according to IMDB. She also appeared in films, including "Younger and Younger," "Lord of Illusions," "Go for Broke," and made appearances in other TV series including "7th Heaven," "NYPD Blue," Scrubs," "Nip/Tuck" and "Babylon 5."