Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman death: Toxicology and cellphone records among top unanswered questions

Investigators comb through evidence in Gene Hackman, Betsy Arawaka death probe

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
It is ‘very likely’ Alzheimer’s and heart issues contributed to Gene Hackman’s death: Dr. Marc Siegel Video

It is ‘very likely’ Alzheimer’s and heart issues contributed to Gene Hackman’s death: Dr. Marc Siegel

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel gives his take on the latest details from the investigation into the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife on ‘Fox Report.’

Gene Hackman's death investigation remains open and active more than two weeks after the award-winning actor, wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog Zinna were found dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed during a news conference last week that detectives had already found answers to many pending questions in the Hackmans' case but were still waiting on specific data to tie up any "loose ends."

Paul Mauro, a retired NYPD inspector and Fox News contributor, exclusively told Fox News Digital investigators are working through the proper channels to make sure no stone goes unturned in the investigation.

Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa Hackman's bodies were discovered Feb. 26. (Getty Images)

"What’s going to take a little bit of time in a situation like this is anything that involves a subpoena or search warrant work," Maura said. 

He noted that detectives are likely still combing through digital footprints from cellphones and financial records to ensure nothing is amiss with the Hackman estate.

"We consider this an open investigation until we close the loopholes of the cellphones, until we finish out the necropsy results of the canine and the other loose ends that we need to tie up," Mendoza stated during last week's news conference.

Gene and Betsy's bodies were discovered Feb. 26, weeks after Betsy had last been seen in public

Officials later confirmed Betsy died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, while Gene died from hypertensive atherosclerosis cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a significant contributing factor. 

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy in 1994

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Hackman weren't seen for weeks before their bodies were discovered. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Detectives recovered two cellphones, an orange prescription bottle and a 2025 planner while inspecting the house, according to a search warrant inventory list obtained by Fox News Digital. 

As officials wait for the full toxicology report to be released, Mauro wondered if Betsy was being treated for the hantavirus by a medical professional and if any of her medications had a negative effect on her body.

Surveillance video captured on the last day Betsy was known to be alive showed her at the local CVS Pharmacy at around 4:20 p.m. Betsy's autopsy determined the manner of death as natural, and authorities believe she died on or about Feb. 11. Toxicology results remain pending.

Gene Hackman's home is seen surrounded by police after his death

The entrance to the gated community where actor Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead in their home is shown Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, N.M.   (AP Photo/Roberto Rosales)

Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Split Decisions before his death in 2025

Gene Hackman earned an Academy Award for his role in "The French Connection." (New Century Distribution/Everett Collection)

Gene was likely alone in the home for about a week after Betsy's death until he died around Feb. 18, which was the last time activity was recorded on his pacemaker.

Chief Medical Investigator Heather Jarrell performed a full autopsy on Gene the day after his body was discovered, which showed "severe heart disease, including multiple surgical procedures involving the heart, evidence of prior heart attacks, and severe changes of the kidneys due to chronic high blood pressure."

Jarrell noted that an examination of Gene's brain determined he had "advanced Alzheimer's disease as well as blood vessel changes in the brain secondary to chronic high blood pressure."

New Mexico officials confirmed how Gene Hackman and wife Betsy died Video

"I'm not aware of what his normal daily functioning capability was," Jarrell said. "He was in a very poor state of health, and he had significant heart disease. And I think ultimately that is what resulted in his, in his death."

Jarrell was unable to detect evidence of dehydration and did find "poor kidney function" during the autopsy, but there was "no food in his stomach, which means he had not eaten recently."

"He was in an advanced state of Alzheimer's, and it's quite possible that he was not aware that she was deceased," the medical examiner said.

Gene Hackman 911 call Video

Zinna, one of three Hackman family dogs, was also found dead in the home at the time the Hackmans' bodies were recovered. 

During the investigation, officers discovered Betsy had picked up Zinna from Gruda Veterinary Hospital in Santa Fe Feb. 9. Authorities previously revealed Zinna's body was discovered in a crate that was in a closet about "10 to 15" feet away from where Betsy's body was found on the floor of the bathroom.

On Friday, the Santa Fe County animal control agency released a report, revealing that Zinna likely died from dehydration and starvation. 

The report also said the partial mummification of the animal could have obscured changes in organs, but there was no evidence of poisoning, infectious disease or trauma that could have led to death.

The dog's stomach was empty, with only small amounts of hair and bile being discovered, according to the report.

"There was a procedure that was done with the dog which may explain why the dog was in a crate," Mendoza explained during the news conference. 

The couple's other surviving dogs, Bear and Nikita, were found on the property.

