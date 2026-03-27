Gavin Rossdale says co-parenting with Gwen Stefani is like a ‘two-lane highway' that never merges

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Gavin Rossdale compares his co-parenting relationship with Gwen Stefani to a "two-lane" highway that doesn't merge.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the Bush guitarist talked about his relationship with his ex-wife and how they raise their kids: Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

"It's a very, it is an interesting kind of… it's a two-lane highway, you know, but they don't ever seem to merge, which is fine," Rossdale said.

The English musician explained what he meant by a "two-lane highway" and explained that it's each of them doing the best they can to raise their children.

GWEN STEFANI DIDN’T KNOW HOW TO RECEIVE LOVE BEFORE FINDING ‘CHRIST’S LOVE’ WITH BLAKE SHELTON

"Probably doing the best she can, and I'm doing the best I can. And the kids are growing up, so I'm a proud proponent of the system. It's fine," he said.

"It's a very, it is an interesting kind of, it's a two-lane highway, you know, but they don't ever seem to merge, which is fine." — Gavin Rossdale

When it comes to raising his kids, Rossdale's biggest priority is not to raise "jerks."

"Making them likable. I think that if you've got kids that are unlikable, they've got a tough life ahead, you know. Life is hard enough without being a jerk, without being kind of aware of other people, mindful of other people, considerate of other people, empathetic," he began.

WATCH: Gavin Rossdale says co-parenting with Gwen Stefani is a 'two-lane highway'

GWEN STEFANI, GAVIN ROSSDALE SPOTTED KEEPING THEIR DISTANCE DURING FIRST REUNION SINCE SHE WED BLAKE SHELTON

Rossdale said that he tries to be an example for his kids and how they should show up in people's lives around them.

"And so all those things that I try to do my best in my life to be... Just try to show by example with my kids, consistent friends, consistent people around and a sort of a steady approach to life," he said.

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Rossdale explained that there's so much pressure on the younger generation, and he sees that through the eyes of his kids.

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"I feel connected to the pressure that young people have in terms of what to do. And if you go to college, what the hell are you gonna do in college, and then how are you going to pay off your student loans, and how are going to go into the workplace? And it just seems very, very hard for people. Very, very, hard. And I'm not sure if it's getting easier," he said.

WATCH: Gavin Rossdale says his biggest priority is to not raise his kids to be 'jerks'

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Rossdale thanks God for finding his life path years ago, which is being the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for the British post-grunge rock band Bush.

Rossdale and his fellow Bush band members are heading to Stagecoach this year. Speaking to Fox News Digital, Rossdale said he's not afraid to perform at a country music festival because he plans on bringing "good energy."

"I think it just comes down to playing well and being enthusiastic and having a good energy. And if you bring good energy, there's no reason why people can't respond," he began.

WATCH: Gavin Rossdale plans to bring 'good energy' to Stagecoach

Stagecoach 2026 is scheduled to take place from Friday, April 24, through Sunday, April 26, 2026, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Bush performs on Saturday, April 25th.

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