Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale spotted keeping their distance during first reunion since she wed Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale were spotted reuniting for the first time since she tied the knot with Blake Shelton earlier this month.

The No Doubt singer and the Bush crooner met up in support of their 7-year-old son, Apollo, who was playing a football game. In the snapshot, the former pair is seen keeping their distance from one another as they took in the action from the sidelines.

For the outing, Stefani, 51, donned a gray t-shirt and camouflage fatigues along with a green and white ball cap as she hung out on one of the aluminum benches while Rossdale, 55, looked on in a white shirt, beige pants and sneakers that matched his ex-wife’s pants.

In addition to Apollo, the exes share sons Kingston, 15, and Zuma, 12.

Stefani and Shelton, 45, got married in a lavish ceremony on his Oklahoma ranch over the Fourth of July weekend.

The couple had been dating since they both acted as coaches on "The Voice" in 2015, and were actually wed by the host of the singing competition, Carson Daly.

Last week, Stefani marked the two-week anniversary of their nuptials with a black-and-white photo showing them entering a chapel that was built specifically for the occasion at their Oklahoma venue.

In it, Shelton can be seen in his tuxedo from behind while viewers get a look at the back of Stefani’s white Vera Wang Haute silk georgette gown. Daly, meanwhile, can be seen standing in front of them while guests watch off to the side.

Speaking on the "Today" show the week following the wedding, Daly shared some details about the event with his co-hosts, who were eager to hear how the stunning ceremony played out.

"They’re an unlikely pair. They’re like if you paired delicious fried chicken with champagne," he joked at the time. "On paper, on the menu, it doesn’t work, but it does work."