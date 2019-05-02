Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Music
Published

Country singer Gary Allan gets 'day drunk,' flips over golf cart in San Antonio

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Looks like country singer Gary Allan got a little too tipsy on a golf course in Texas last Saturday.

Allan was in San Antonio, relaxing before an evening concert at John T. Floore’s Country Store when he evidently decided to play a few rounds of golf at Tournament Players Course.

The 51-year-old native of California -- known for "Her Man" and "Nothing On But the Radio" -- shared an image on his Instagram of a golf cart flipped into a bunker.

DRUNK FLORIDA MAN KICKED OUT OF LIBRARY TOLD COPS HE WAS JASON BOURNE: REPORT

“Maybe to [sic] much to drink on the course today,” he wrote, along with the hashtags #daydrunk and #lovemynewcart.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“A little tipsy lol. No pun intended uh ya,” read one of the comments.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.