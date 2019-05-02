Country singer Gary Allan gets 'day drunk,' flips over golf cart in San Antonio

Looks like country singer Gary Allan got a little too tipsy on a golf course in Texas last Saturday.

Allan was in San Antonio, relaxing before an evening concert at John T. Floore’s Country Store when he evidently decided to play a few rounds of golf at Tournament Players Course.

The 51-year-old native of California -- known for "Her Man" and "Nothing On But the Radio" -- shared an image on his Instagram of a golf cart flipped into a bunker.

“Maybe to [sic] much to drink on the course today,” he wrote, along with the hashtags #daydrunk and #lovemynewcart.

“A little tipsy lol. No pun intended uh ya,” read one of the comments.