Garth Brooks concert in Kansas City will feature COVID-19 vaccine clinic on-site

Fans of Garth Brooks will have a chance to enjoy his music and get vaccinated – all on the same day.

The country music star’s Aug. 7 concert at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium will also have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on-site, the Kansas City Star reported on Wednesday.

During a media call on Monday, Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan said the organization’s "goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible, on the business side as well as the community," as quoted by People magazine.

"We’re going to continue to take advantage of every opportunity we can to create vaccination opportunities," he explained, as quoted by the outlet. "We’ve got a little concert coming up here with Garth Brooks with about 70,000-plus fans, and we’re working on having a vaccination site on-site for the concert. We’ll continue to do that. Not sure if we’re going to be able to do it on game days. We’re trying to work through that as well."

The outlet noted that Brooks is currently on a stadium tour with shows coming up in Tennessee, Nebraska, Ohio, North Carolina, Maryland and Massachusetts. On Wednesday, the 59-year-old added a stop in Seattle for Sept. 4.

Brooks’ impact on country music is arguably beyond compare, with a legacy of more than 160 million albums sold and a ‘90s run that redefined live country performances.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed its masking guidelines and said that all Americans living in areas with substantial or high coronavirus transmission rates should wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

In February of this year, a rep for Brooks confirmed that he tested negative while his wife Trisha Yearwood, 56, tested positive.

According to the release, the pair were already quarantining "at home on the heels of a recent positive Covid test by a member of their team."

"The Queen and I have now tested twice," said Brooks at the time. "Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for."

