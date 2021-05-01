Trisha Yearwood receives COVID vaccine 2 months after testing positive

Trisha Yearwood received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine two months after battling the virus.

The country singer, who is married to Garth Brooks, shared a photo to Instagram in the middle of receiving her first dose.

"This #EveryGirl finally got her first dose of the vaccine! To all who made this day possible, thank you. xo #grateful," Yearwood, 56, wrote.

Yearwood's first jab came just one day after she discussed lingering symptoms she has while appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

The country singer revealed that she still has not regained her ability to taste or smell.

"I have some beef officially. You are losing weight in COVID, I gained weight, I found it. What are you doing?" host Kelly Clarkson, 39, joked, according to People.

"Spanx and also I lost my taste and smell so food is kind of different right now," Yearwood laughed.

Yearwood added that she first realized she couldn't taste or smell when Brooks brought her coffee five days after contracting the virus.

"I love you, but did you put coffee in here?" she recalled questioning Brooks at the time.

"It was just like that," she said, adding that it's been "about eight weeks" since.

"Now it's all about texture. I can tell if something's spicy, that's about it," Yearwood said. "I love to cook so now when I cook I just ask Garth, tell me if it needs more salt and pepper. It's the weirdest thing."

A rep for Yearwood's husband, Garth Brooks, 59, confirmed that the pair got tested in February. While Brooks tested negative, Yearwood tested positive.

"She’s tough. She’s stronger than me," Garth assured fans at the time.