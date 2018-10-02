See and sail affordable, authentic Alaska
Over a million visitors will view Alaska’s spectacular Inside Passage this year, and the vast majority will do so from a cruise ship. Yet very few of these folks will spend quality time exploring Alaska’s wonderful coastal communities or get a glimpse of authentic local life. For an alternative to an Alaskan cruise, consider exploring the 49th state as Alaskans do—by state-run ferry. Serving travelers for 50 years, the “blue canoes” of the Alaska Marine Highway System provide a vital link to rural towns, sailing along 3,500 miles of coastline between Washington State and the Aleutian Islands. Ferries aren’t as fancy as cruise ships, of course. Most of them operate a small cafeteria-style restaurant; larger vessels, like the Columbia, also offer staterooms and dining rooms serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Still, it’s a good idea to pack extra food, drinks, games, and movies, and remember that wi-fi will be spotty at best. Yet what ferries lack in creature comforts, they more than make up for in value. After all, AMHS vessels offer multiple decks for viewing the same wildlife, glaciers, and rugged Alaska shoreline cruise passengers pay top dollar to see. Families have plenty of options when it comes to seeing Alaska by ferry. Here are three routes with definite kid appeal:
Couples have a lot of reasons to be attracted to the Evergreen State. From sleek Seattle boutiques to secluded inns on the San Juan Islands, there’s a little something for every romantic in this corner of the Pacific Northwest. Outdoorsy couples will love hiking in the romantic Snoqualmie Valley, in the shadow of one of Washington’s many waterfalls, while city-slickers will fall in love with Seattle’s funky food scene and vibrant nightlife. So if you’re planning a romantic getaway with that special someone to Washington State, be sure to consider these hotels ready for romance.
Memorial Day is considered by many to be the unofficial kick-off to summer as the weather is just right for a perfect 3-day weekend. However, the true meaning of the holiday is often lost in our eagerness to plan a getaway. The holiday was originally created after the Civil War to honor the fallen Union soldiers and over the last century, the meaning has evolved to commemorate all American soldiers who served our country. Here is a list, compiled by discount travel site Hotwire.com, of the top 10 destinations to honor our military heroes over Memorial Day weekend.
I’m sad to say that this will be my last FOX News post. Following seven amazing, travel-filled years at Hotwire, I’m stepping down as president and into a very exciting, full-time role with my family. I had the privilege of visiting a crazy collection of destinations while running our little travel company, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed using my experience to create a travel dialogue with readers like you. Honestly, it was one of the best perks of the job. As a fitting farewell, I’d like to share the top five destinations that I’m most excited to visit with the extra time I’ll have with my wife and two sons. While these destinations vary significantly, all of them share some similarities as well – they all offer the attractions and affordability for any family looking to create lasting memories without the need for a huge budget. Turns out that discount travel wasn’t just a passion while I was on the clock.