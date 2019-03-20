‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner impresses crowd at hockey game after chugging wine on jumbotron

"Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner knows how to impress with her acting skills but the actress also stunned when she downed a glass of wine after being featured on Madison Square Garden's jumbotron during Tuesday night’s New York Rangers game.

Turner, 23, was at the game with her fiancé Joe Jonas when she put her hand up and chugged a glass of red wine in seconds. The crowd cheered her on as she drank.

Turner shared a video of her drinking after Barstool Sports posted it. The moment got the attention from a number of celebrities including rapper Drake and Jonas’ brother Nick Jonas.

“Wow inspiration for 2020 and beyond,” Drake commented.

“Oh my God,” Nick Jonas commented. His brother replied with a sunglasses emoji.

Turner and Jonas announced their engagement in October 2017.

The last season of “The Game of Thrones” is slated to air on HBO in April 2019.