'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke gets tattoo linked to HBO show

“Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke paid tribute to her fictional persona with permanent ink this week.

The actress, who plays Daenerys Targaryen — nicknamed the "Mother of Dragons" — tattooed an image on her wrist that many fans may appreciate: three baby dragons.

“MOD 4 LYFE!!!!” she wrote captioned an Instagram image on Wednesday. “@_dr_woo_made sure this mamma ain’t NEVER forgetting her babies.... 😍”

Clarke, 31, added, “#dontworryionlybrieflypassedout #withfyreandinkbaby #modgothookedupp#couldntbehappierifitried #🙌 #🔥 #❤️””

Targaryen is gifted three dragon eggs, which eventually hatch, in the first season of the hit HBO show.

Celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo also posted a black-and-white photo of the actress’ new ink.

“I mean... Queen of Meereen, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Lady Regnant of the Seven Kingdoms, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Mhysa, Breaker of Chains, the Unburnt, and MOTHER OF DRAGONS thank you @emilia_clarke for the honor of puttin your babies on ya forever 🙏🏼💚 #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle,” he wrote.

Clarke’s “Game of Thrones” costars, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, made headlines this summer for their own tattoos. Williams and Turner play on-screen sisters Arya and Sansa Stark.

In July, tattoo artist Sanghyuk Ko, better known as “Mr. K,” from New York City’s famous Bang Bang tattoo shop, inked the phrase “No One” on Williams, 21.

In early June, tattoo artist Lauren Winzer posted a snap of Turners’ forearm, which features a small scaly direwolf with the words “the pack survives” written underneath in black ink.

Turner later confirmed to James Corden on "The Late Late Show” the body art wasn’t a spoiler for the show.

“Actually, while I was getting it done people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away, but I wasn't,” Turner explained when she was on the show in late June. “It's just a quote from last season. But everyone figures the pack really does survive but it’s just a moral that I like to live by.”

Fox News' Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.