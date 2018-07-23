'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams teases tattoo linked to hit HBO show

“Game of Thrones” actress Maisie Williams hinted she may have gotten a show-related tattoo over the weekend.

In an Instagram story Sunday, Williams posted a photo of a piece of paper with the words “No One” printed in black ink.

“Guess who is getting “No One” tattoo,” she asked fans via Instagram’s new questions sticker, along with a thinking face emoji.

She included several thumbs-up emojis and tagged tattoo artist Sanghyuk Ko, better known as “Mr. K,” from New York City’s famous Bang Bang tattoo shop.

Ko earlier posted the same photo and message on Instagram.

The news comes two weeks after Williams, who plays Arya Stark on the fantasy show, said goodbye to her character as she wrapped up filming for the show's eighth and final season.

Williams shared a snap of a pair of shoes with her Instagram followers writing, "Goodbye belfast,” referencing the Irish city where the show was filmed. “Goodbye arya. goodbye game of thrones.”

“What a joy i’ve had,” Williams continued. “Here’s to the adventures to come. #lastwomanstanding."

In June, Williams’ “Game of Thrones” co-star Sophie Turner, who plays her on-screen sister Sansa Stark, revealed a direwolf tattoo.

Underneath the image of her house sigil were the words: “The pack survives.”

Many questioned whether the tattoo was a spoiler. However, Turner later confirmed to James Corden on "The Late Late Show” that wasn’t the case.

"Actually, while I was getting it done people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away, but I wasn't," Turner explained. "It's just a quote from last season. But everyone figures the pack really does survive but it’s just a moral that I like to live by.”

