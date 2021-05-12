'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams rocks bleached blonde eyebrows and hair at 2021 BRIT Awards

Maisie Williams stunned fans with a whole new look at Wednesday's BRIT Awards.

The "Game of Thrones" star, 24, rocked bleached eyebrows and matching platinum hair as she took the stage of the award show to present Taylor Swift with the global icon award.

Viewers were captivated by Williams' hairstyle as she's commonly known for a signature brunette bob. She dressed in a white-and-black shirt dress for the occasion which exposed her shoulders.

The BRIT Awards were held on May 11 at the O2 Arena in London, England. Fortunately, Swift couldn't have been more pleased to take the stage and accept the honor from Arya Stark herself.

TAYLOR SWIFT HONORED AT BRIT AWARDS WITH GLOBAL ICON AWARD

"Anyone who knows me at all knows that 'Game of Thrones' is my life," Swift gushed on stage (via Entertainment Tonight). "So, the fact that Maisie was here to present this, I want to grab you. I can't, since we're social distancing, but thank you so much for coming here to do this."

Swift is now the first woman to win the award, and according to People magazine, the youngest and first non-English artist to take the award home.

‘GAME OF THRONES’ AND ITS CREATORS SCORE RECORD-BREAKING EMMY NODS DESPITE FANS HATRED OF FINAL SEASON

ET noted that the UK-based awards show wasn't the first time Williams stepped out with platinum blonde hair. She first showed off her new appearance in April on her 24th birthday. It's unclear if Williams' dyed her hair for a new role.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Williams is best known for portraying Arya Stark in all of the HBO show's eight seasons.

The massively popular series, which ended in 2019, earned a record-breaking 32 Emmy nominations in its final season.