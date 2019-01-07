'Game of Thrones,' 'Big Little Lies' upcoming seasons teased in HBO trailer that debuted at Golden Globes

Amid the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, HBO dropped a new trailer featuring some of its most exciting upcoming content for 2019. Most notably, it offered fans their first look at the final season of “Game of Thrones” as well as Season 2 of “Big Little Lies.”

The brief, but jam-packed, trailer caught many fan’s attention by offering the first piece of spoiler content for the eighth and final season of its smash fantasy hit “Game of Thrones.” It wasn’t much, but fans saw Sansa Stark, not only greeting Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen in her home city of Winterfell, but she even bends the knee (metaphorically) to the Queen of Dragons.

"Winterfell is yours, your grace," she says.

Elsewhere in the video, the gang from “Big Little Lies” including Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern are seen standing in what appears to be a police lineup. They’re dressed in the same costumes they wore to the school fundraiser in the Season 1 finale of the hit show. This implies that its sophomore season will pick up right where the action left off.

Unfortunately, neither teaser dropped an official release date for either show. “Thrones” has revealed that it plans to drop it first episode of the final season sometime in April of 2019. Meanwhile, “Big Little Lies” has no release date, but The Wrap reports that Kidman said on New Year’s Eve that everyone is looking into June for the release date. However, nothing official has been revealed.

The two popular shows weren’t the only upcoming HBO fodder for 2019 that were featured. Fans were also treated to another glimpse at Mahershala Ali in “True Detective” Season 3. Fans also got to see Julia Louis-Dreyfus back from her battle with cancer as Selina Meyer for the final season of “Veep.”

However, what caught most people’s attention was the first look at the upcoming “Watchmen” series that the network is producing with Damon Lindelof at the helm. While there wasn’t much on plot, there were several masked characters in what appears to be a highly-stylized new TV venture, harkening back to Zack Snyder’s 2009 adaptation of the immensely popular Alan Moore graphic novel.

You can watch all the teasers for HBO in 2019 below: