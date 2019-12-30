'Game of Thrones' star Alfie Allen 'shocked and saddened' by death of his stunt double: report

"Game of Thrones" star Alfie Allen is mourning the death of his stunt double for the former HBO hit series, according to reports.

Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy on the popular show, took to his Instagram to pay respects to stuntman Andrew Dunbar, who reportedly died on Christmas Eve at the age of 33.

"Extremely shocked and saddened to hear of his passing," Allen wrote in an Instagram Story, according to The Sun. "To lose a loved one so young, I can only imagine what his family are going through. RIP Andrew xxx."

The successful stunt double was found dead at his home in Belfast, Ireland, on Dec. 24, the outlet reported.

Pamela Smyth, head of Crowd Makeup who worked on the show's set, also spoke highly of Dunbar this week.

"Even among the thousands of extras that came through the crowd room on Thrones, Andrew always stood out," Smyth said, as per The Sun.

In addition to his role as a stuntman for Allen's character on "Game of Thrones," Dunbar also appeared in "Line of Duty" and "Derry Girls," the Belfast Telegraph said.

Dunbar's family described him as the "dearly loved son of Edna and the late Roy, loving brother of David and Alan and a much loved brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin," according to a funeral notice obtained by the Belfast Telegraph.

The Extras Dept. acting agency, based in Belfast, also reacted to Dunbar's passing this week on Instagram.

"To say we are shocked and saddened at the passing of Andrew Dunbar is an understatement," the agency stated. "We have so many fond memories of the years Andrew worked with us. He was so versatile we could cast him in anything, he was such a talented performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again.

"He'll be remembered in his roles as a Stark and Theon Greyjoy's double on Game of Thrones, a corrupt Police Officer on Line of Duty, the poor fella cornered by Colum on Derry Girls, and a Rebel on Krypton to name a few. But most of all he'll be remembered by his kind soul and infectious personality. Thank you for all you did for us Andrew. We will miss you dearly."

"Game of Thrones" first aired in 2011 and came to an end in May after eight seasons.