'Full Metal Jacket' actor Kevyn Major Howard dead at 69

Kevyn Major Howard, an actor best known for his work in Stanley Kubrick's iconic Vietnam War drama "Full Metal Jacket," has died. He was 69.

Howard passed away on Feb. 14, and his cause of death is unknown at this time.

"Kevyn was a loving family man who left a legacy that extends beyond his film career. His efforts to advocate for remembering our fallen heroes and his ongoing support dedicated to our military, law enforcement, and those affected by the 9/11 attacks will live on through his foundation, Fueled By The Fallen," Howard's family said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

The statement continued, "His family wishes to continue his mission of remembering the seven forgotten words: ‘Yes Sir, No Sir, Please & Thank You’ for our aspiring youth. May we never forget and always remain in remembrance. He passed peacefully, holding his wife's hand on the international day of love."

Howard's family concluded the statement with a phrase he often said to family and friends: "Miss you. Love you. Bye."

In addition to his notable role in "Full Metal Jacket," Howard appeared in shows like "Magnum, P.I.," "MacGyver" and "Cagney and Lacey."

He also appeared in "Sudden Impact" with Clint Eastwood.

In "Full Metal Jacket," his character, Rafterman, is a combat photographer, accompanying Matthew Modine's character, Joker, to report on the war. In real life, Howard eventually retired from acting, with his last credit listed as a 1999 episode of "Crusade," and became a successful headshot photographer.

Modine paid tribute to Howard on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "Kevyn Major Howard gave and gave and gave so much to the world and especially the men and women of our armed forces. He became famous for his role of 'Rafterman' in Stanley Kubrick’s FULL METAL JACKET. His portrayal gave him a unique entrée into the world of the US Marine Corps."

He continued, "This led him on a decades-long journey to be in service of our nation’s bravest. Thank you for your dedication to others and to America. May all the gods bless you Kevyn. Rest in peace. #SemperFidelis."

Howard's nonprofit foundation, Fueled By The Fallen, is dedicated to supporting veterans, first responders and their families in a number of ways. According to the foundation's website, its motto is "Teach A Child To Thank A Hero Today," and it strives to remember those that have passed in the line of duty.