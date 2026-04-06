'Full House' star Dave Coulier warns 'everything in my life was toxic' before cancer battle

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As a two-time cancer survivor, Dave Coulier is more aware than ever.

During an appearance on Friday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the "Full House" alum, 66, opened up about discovering the many toxicities in his life and explained how he managed to make life changes one step at a time.

"I wanted to know, ‘Why did my lymphatic system crash?’ And I realized as I went down the rabbit hole, everything in my life was toxic," Coulier admitted. "My toothpaste, my shampoo, the garbage bags, the toilet paper, everything, skin cream, everything."

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"I said, 'I need to change this, but how do I do it?' It's a pretty daunting task to change your lifestyle like that," he continued. "So I changed one thing. I replaced my toothpaste. And I thought, 'I put that in my mouth every day, I'm gonna start there.'"

The comedian was initially diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2024. One year later, doctors diagnosed Coulier with HPV-related oropharyngeal tongue cancer in October 2025, a discovery made just months after celebrating his recovery from his first diagnosis.

During Coulier's six-month checkup and PET scans, doctors discovered a flare-up had returned as an enlarged tumor. The actor believed the tumor was caused by his lymphoma, but later found out the two cancers were unrelated.

In February, Coulier revealed he was in remission after battling two cancer diagnoses in the last two years. The beloved TV star underwent 35 rounds of targeted radiation in December to battle the disease.

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"It’s been a roller coaster ride for sure," the "Full House" star admitted during an appearance on " Good Morning America " in February. "I’m in remission with both cancers. And what a journey this has been."

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Coulier shared his story because he feels he can help people. "I never wanted to be the poster boy for cancer, believe me," he explained. "But now I feel like I can encourage people to get those prostate exams and mammograms. Talk to your doctors and get ahead of this."

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During his chat with Clarkson last week, Coulier explained why he was inspired to build an online tool to help others pinpoint toxicities in their daily lives.

"Your journey starts with just one thing," he said. "I thought, let's build a website to help people. So I became a professional label reader. I'm very aware now, and it's what I'm wearing on my skin, my clothing, everything."

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"So I started Awear Market, and we found all these mom-and-pop companies around the United States that are making soap in their garage," he continued. "They're making shampoo. They're making snacks, dog treats, stuff for kids. So we champion those small businesses. They're amazing, and they're doing the right thing."

"I get to be kind of the flag bearer of all of this movement that I think that people are just naturally gravitating toward," he added.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.