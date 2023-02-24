'Friends' star Courteney Cox shows off fit figure as a 'Gen Z girl'

Courteney Cox may be a baby boomer, but she's showing she can pull of a Gen Z look with the best of them.

The "Friends" star, 58, shared a funny video on Instagram this week that shows a total transformation from her normal attire to a typical Gen Z fashion statement.

The video begins with Cox sitting on her couch, scrolling through photos of popular makeup trends on her phone.

"Look at these Gen Z girls," she says. "So cute. … I want to do that."

The video cuts to her doing her makeup similarly to those "Gen Z girls" with winged eyeliner and neutral eyes and lips and with Kim Petras and Sam Smith's hit song "Unholy" playing in the background. She finished it off with some heavy-handed highlighter.

After doing her makeup, she put her hair in some stylish ponytails, then went to her closet to figure out what to wear.

The next thing we see is Cox strolling out in slow motion next to her two small dogs, wearing loose-fitting jeans, an oversize hoodie and a tight crop top.

She takes a few selfies in some stereotypical Gen Z poses, including one of her flashing a peace sign and another with her tongue out and eyes rolled back.

The music cuts off, and a man is heard saying, "Court?" Presumably, it was her partner, Johnny McDaid.

"Oh s---, he's home," she says, putting her phone back in her pocket and running off, ending the video abruptly.

Cox captioned the post, "Am I slaying this right?"

The actress has previously been open about the regrets she's had in trying to "chase" her youthfulness.

In an interview with The Sunday Times Style magazine last year, she admitted that, in that chase, she had cosmetic procedures she ended up regretting.

"I didn’t realize that, oh s---, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now," she told the outlet.

Things got to the point where she eventually had to tell herself, "Stop, that's just crazy."

During that same interview, she touched on her milestone 60th birthday, which will happen next year.

"There’s nothing wrong with being 60 — I just can’t believe it," she said. "Time goes so fast. There’s no question that I am more grounded. I’ve learned so much in my life — what to enjoy, what to try to do more of and what to let go of."