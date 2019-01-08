Courteney Cox says her longtime ‘partner’ Johnny McDaid is ‘my one’

Courteney Cox is opening up about longtime love Johnny McDaid like never before.

The “Friends” star, who has kept quiet about her romance with the Snow Patrol singer, finally opened up on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday about her “man friend.”

“My man friend? That’s good,” the 54-year-old actress joked. “I don’t know if that would go over very well. He’s my partner. That’s what he calls it, my partner. And I’m from Alabama, so you don’t really say partner unless you’re the same sex.”

Cox added that referring to the 42-year-old has her “partner” has resulted in some confusion.

“I was in Atlanta not that long ago and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m supposed to meet my partner in section F,’ and they were like, ‘Oh, I’m sure she’s going to be there, don’t worry about it,’” Cox chuckled. “Not that it matters, but it’s just a different way to speak.”

“He’s my guy, he’s my one, but saying partner’s difficult for me,” Cox quipped.

ET Online previously reported the couple was engaged for a year and a half before calling it quits in 2015. However, they seemingly reconciled in early 2016 and have been together ever since. It’s unknown whether Cox and McDaid still consider themselves engaged.

The star was wearing a ring during her TV appearance, but she didn’t clarify if it was her initial engagement ring from McDaid.

Cox did share that the couple welcomed 2019 together in England along with her 14-year-old daughter Coco, whom she shares with her ex-husband David Arquette, as well as a friend. The foursome headed to a pub just 45 minutes down the road, but later got lost on the way back.

“We found ourselves in this friend of rams and those are dangerous animals,” said Cox. “We were petrified. Then we had to run by an electrical fence to get out. It was a nightmare, but it was one of the most fun days.”

Cox was married to Arquette from 1999 until they called it quits in 2013.

