'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow reveals Matthew Perry gifted her an iconic prop from the show

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Lisa Kudrow revealed that her "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry gifted her an iconic prop from the show’s set, along with the hilarious backstory behind it.

The 56-year-old actress appeared as Phoebe Buffay on all 10 seasons of the immensely popular 1990s sitcom alongside Perry’s Chandler Bing. Speaking on “Jimmy Kimmel Live" during a recent interview, she explained that she’s in possession of the “Cookie Time” jar that appeared in the background of Monica and Rachel’s kitchen on the show.

The star explained that the ceramic jar, which has a fake clock painted on it over the words “Cookie Time,” was given to her by Perry as a wrap gift when the show ended in 2004. However, she explained that it held a special significance between her and her co-star thanks to an on-set laugh it inspired several years prior.

CORONAVIRUS PREVENTION TIPS FOR PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC ILLNESS

“We were laughing hysterically,” she said. "So we’re shooting a scene years before we were finished and my line was, ‘Oh, I’d better get going’ like ‘Oh, I’m late, I better get going.’”

She continued: “Except I didn’t have a watch and we were shooting it. It was too late when I realized I don’t have a watch. How do I know, ‘Oh, I have to get going’? So, as the words were coming out I went, ‘Oh good, there’s a clock.’ I gestured to that and said ‘Oh, look at the time. I’ve got to get going.’”

WHY DO SOME COUNTRIES STILL HAVE NEXT TO NO RECORDED OUTBREAKS OF CORONAVIRUS?

She explained that her co-star quickly noticed that she pointed to a fake clock and called her out on it when the scene ended prompting a meltdown of laughter on the set that day, thus making it the perfect piece of memorabilia for the actress after the show ended.

She noted that she thought the gift was a sweet gesture, but her immediate reaction was to wonder if she was breaking any rules by taking the prop.

“I think the first thing I asked was, ‘This is so nice, did you get permission?’” she joked, noting that security was tight around the set of “Friends.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“My car used to get searched every night when I left.”