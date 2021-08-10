‘Friends’ stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer dating months after admitting ‘crush’ on each other: report

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are rumored to be dating and fans are struggling to contain their emotions.

The "Friends" co-stars openly professed their secret feelings for one another during "Friends: The Reunion" – now the Rachel Green and Ross Geller actors are said to have finally acted on those emotions and their dynamic is swell as of late.

"After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there," a source relayed to Closer on Tuesday. "They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA."

The insider maintained that Aniston, 52, and Schwimmer, 54, have "been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing."

Added the source: "They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them."

Schwimmer admitted he "had a major crush on Jen" during the popular reunion special in May and Aniston told host James Corden "it was reciprocated" during the show’s run from 1994 to 2004.

"We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing," Schwimmer, who shares a 10-year-old daughter with ex-wife Zoë Buckman, added of his attraction to Aniston. "One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary."

The "Morning Show" actress played along and reflected on the frequent flirting the pair engaged in while they acted opposite one another.

"I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is on national television.’ And sure enough, it was," Aniston said, "We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

Ross and Rachel appeared to snap right back into character last week and Schwimmer posted a picture on Instagram of himself donning a "lobsters" t-shirt that featured a sketched-out silhouette of the beloved TV exes.

Aniston responded to the quip in her own Instagram post, writing, "For the record… we were SO not on a break"

At one point, Ross also dates Rachel's spoiled younger sister Jill – played by Reese Witherspoon – although the romance is very brief.

Meanwhile, Aniston sent out a birthday tribute on Tuesday to her ex-husband, Justin Theroux, whom she was married to from 2015 to 2017. Aniston was married to Brad Pitt for nearly five years before their split in 2005.

"Happy Birthday JT" she wrote in an Instagram Story post over an image of the actor looking dapper. "Truly one of a kind. Love You!" Aniston added in another image of Theroux shirtless, flashing his toned abs.

Reps for Aniston and Schwimmer did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.