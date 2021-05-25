Jennifer Aniston says Brad Pitt was a favorite 'Friends' guest star

"Friends" alums Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow reflected on their favorite actors who guest-starred on the beloved comedy series.

The cast spoke with Access Hollywood about the highly-anticipated reunion and named a list of stars who made both long and short appearances on the show.

Aniston, who played Rachel Green, said that her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, was one of her favorite guest stars. "Mr. Pitt was wonderful, (he was) fantastic," she said.

Pitt had a cameo on the Season 8 episode, "The One with the Rumor." He portrayed Will Colbert in the annual Thanksgiving episode and still hated Rachel from high school, which made for an awkward dinner.

Meanwhile, Cox and Kudrow named Paul Rudd, Tom Selleck, Ben Stiller, Reese Witherspoon, and Alec Baldwin as amazing guest stars as well.

The special reunites the women with co-stars David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry on screen for the first time since the sitcom ended in 2004.

The reunion was filmed on Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, Calif., where the show was originally shot. It was set to be filmed in 2020 but faced delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced last week that the special will also feature a variety of special guests including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga , Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, and Malala Yousafzai.

"Friends: The Reunion" streams on HBO Max on May 27th